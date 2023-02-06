Utah lawmaker, LGBTQ advocates reach compromise on conversion therapy bill

A bill to tweak Utah’s ban on conversion therapy for children and teens is now supported by LGBTQ advocates after a lawmaker agreed to make changes to its language.

A draft of HB228 would have loosened Utah’s 2020 ban on conversion therapy by clarifying that “verbal or written communication by itself does not fall within the definition of conversion therapy.” Advocates including Equality Utah opposed that version of the bill, concerned it would allow “talk therapy” forms of conversion therapy for minors.

However, on Monday, the bill’s sponsor Rep. Mike Petersen, R-North Logan, announced he would be making changes to the bill to address Equality Utah’s concerns. The bill is slated to be considered by a House committee Thursday afternoon.

“I am happy to sponsor this important legislation which provides clarity for professionals while continuing to protect Utah’s LGBTQ+ youth,” Petersen said in a statement.

The new version of HB228 would continue to ban conversion therapy for minors in Utah while also clarifying language that created ambiguity and concerns for Utah therapists, counselors and professionals.

Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice that’s intended to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

“As a former counselor,” Petersen said the current occupational rule that took effect in 2020 has been “particularly concerning to me. I have spoken with former colleagues who stopped treating minors because of ambiguity in the DOPL rule and fear of reprisal if they were to say something non-affirming to their minor patients.”

But Petersen said he’s also spoken with members of the LGBTQ+ community “who are grateful for the changes in HB228 because they wish their counselors would have been more inquisitive and curious during their therapy sessions.”

Troy Williams, executive director of Equality Utah, confirmed to the Deseret News on Monday that Equality Utah would be supporting Petersen’s changes.

“At the outset, Equality Utah would like to thank the sponsors and involved lawmakers, Rep. Petersen, Rep. Brammer, Sen. Bramble, and others, for being open to thoughtful conversation on this challenging topic,” the LGBTQ advocacy group said in a prepared statement. “We’ve had important dialogue and have shared our concerns openly, and for that we are grateful.”

Equality Utah said the changes to the bill would continue “to prohibit the very dangerous practice of conversion therapy for minors, while providing greater clarification for Utah therapists, and accordingly, we support the advancement of HB228 as amended.”

Goud Maragani, president of Log Cabin Republicans of Utah, a conservative LGBTQ advocacy group, also issued a statement in support of Petersen’s bill.

“We are supporting HB 228 because we believe it will allow health professionals to talk about all options with children suffering from gender dysphoria including the benefits of staying in your birth gender which include sexual function, fertility, and no need for a lifetime of hormones and multiple surgeries,” Maragani said. “It also will allow them to talk to children about how they may become comfortable over time in their birth gender and to introduce them to de-transitioners.”

Maragani added the “currently required treatment method of affirming a child’s chosen gender sends them on a one-way journey to transitioning once they identify as a gender other than their birth gender.”

“It is unclear how children and parents are supposed to make informed decisions with lifetime consequences when they are only being given one option for treatment,” Maragani continued. “All options, including talk therapy, will hopefully help children find their true, authentic selves.”