Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. George Santos appeared to have a sharp exchange on the House floor before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Santos, R-N.Y., managed to get an aisle seat in the chamber for the president’s speech, and as Romney walked past him, the Utah Republican stopped to say something to the freshman congressman.

Cameras captured the brief exchange, and it appears Romney said “I’d be embarrassed” three times, as well as, “I wouldn’t be here.” Santos nodded a few times, and responded, but with his back to the cameras for most of the encounter, it wasn’t clear what he said, according to The Week.

CNN reporter Melanie Zanona tweeted that a member of Congress who witnessed the exchange told her that Romney said to Santos, “You don’t belong here.”

Not clear what was said here between Romney and Santos pic.twitter.com/1ZqzW6WOCY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 8, 2023

Elected in November, Santos faces multiple investigations after he admitted to lying about his job experience, college education and family history, and questions remain about his campaign finances. Several New York Republican lawmakers have called on Santos to resign but he has refused.

Ed Krassenstein, who gained notoriety for frequently replying to former President Donald Trump’s tweets, reacted to the exchange between Romney and Santos, tweeting, “Thank you Mitt Romney for standing up to George Santos at the State of the Union.”

Cameras captured Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, with a bewildered look on his face as Biden insisted some Republicans want to eliminate Social Security and Medicare. Shortly after, Lee tweeted on his personal account, “He’s not well.”

And Lee later tweeted, “This is elder abuse,” drawing several replies including one saying, “Can you please bring decorum back to politics? Pettiness isn’t a Utah value.”

He’s not well. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2023

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said that Biden isn’t telling the truth about the GOP position on those social programs.

“President Biden is LYING. Republicans want to SAVE and STRENGTHEN Medicare and Social Security,” he tweeted during the speech.

Lee started criticizing Biden’s speech even hours before he gave it, tweeting, “How many minutes before @POTUS says something that makes everyone feel awkward tonight?”

Owens kept a running “fact check” on Twitter questioning the president’s statements throughout the address.