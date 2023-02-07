Utah domestic violence service providers ask state for funds to stay afloat

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson is joining the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition in asking lawmakers for more investment to keep victim service providers in business.

Henderson has been a vocal proponent of domestic violence legislation this year, after her cousin Amanda "Mandy" Mayne was killed by her ex-husband in August. At a press conference Tuesday morning, Henderson said Gov. Spencer Cox's administration has requested $50 million for victim service providers, and urged the Utah Legislature to fund the request.

Domestic violence

Help for people in abusive relationships is available in Utah and nationwide

YWCA’s Women in Jeopardy program: 801-537-8600

Utah statewide Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-897-LINK (5465) and udvc.org

24-hour Salt Lake victim advocate hotline: 801-580-7969

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

"Utah spends a lot of money on criminals," she said. "It's time we spend more money on survivors and survivor services. This is something that law enforcement I know supports. They can't do it alone. ... When they connect people on the scene to services, there has to be someone on the other end of that phone."

Henderson was joined by several lawmakers and advocates who also spoke to the urgent need for more resources.

Among them was Brandon Merrill, founder and executive director of Utah Homicide Survivors. Merrill said his budget has been cut over the last two years, and he projects further cuts in the future.

"That is something that many organizations like myself will not survive," he said. "We will lose vital services without these appropriations and additional support from our state and local governments."

Merrill argued that state funds are more than charity, they're an investment. He said that homicides, alone, cost the state over $20 million dollars in the last year.

"Can you imagine what the cost of domestic violence, overall, as a state was, if just the homicides were $20 million?" he asked.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks with Brandon Merrill, Utah Homicide Survivors executive director, after a Utah Domestic Violence Coalition Advocacy Day press conference in the Senate Building in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday. Both Henderson and Merrill lost their cousins to homicide. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Domestic violence legislation

Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden, spoke of the various pieces of legislation to address domestic violence during this legislative session. Wilcox is the floor sponsor for SB117, proposed by Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, which would require police to conduct lethality assessments whenever they respond to reports of domestic violence.

Henderson spoke in support of the bill in front of a Senate committee last month. The bill received approval from the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, and will head to the full House for final approval. Henderson's aunt and uncle — Kent and Shauna Mayne — spoke in favor of the bill, and said a lethality assessment may have saved Mandy's life.

Wilcox — who is the chairman of the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee — told reporters earlier in the day that lawmakers sometimes pass bills knowing they will need to be altered in future sessions.

"This isn't one of those things we're wondering about," he said. "This is one of those we have the data, we know it works when it's implemented and followed properly."

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition is supporting several other bills having to do with victim services and survivor safety:

