Wednesday, February 8, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Driver may have suffered medical episode before fatal Wasatch County crash, UHP says

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the pickup was traveling east when it ran a red light and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck stopped in the westbound lanes

By Carter Williams, KSL.com
One person died and another person was seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash in Wasatch County on Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck may have had a medical episode leading up to a fatal four-vehicle crash at an intersection in Wasatch County on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 32 shortly before 11 a.m.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the pickup was traveling east when it ran a red light and collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck stopped in the westbound lanes. The impact pushed the Dodge Ram back into a BMW also stopped at the light, which then got pushed into another truck stopped at the light.

Witnesses told troopers that the driver of the F-150, whose name and age were not immediately released, appeared to have lost consciousness moments before the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another person suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. It wasn't immediately clear which vehicle the person was in.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but troopers said a medical episode is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

The crash initially closed all lanes of travel for about a half-hour. All directions were reopened just before 2 p.m.

This story will be updated.

