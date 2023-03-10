1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Weber Canyon backcountry avalanche

An avalanche in a backcountry area of Weber Canyon buried two individuals, injuring one man and killing another.

Multiple agencies responded to a dispatch call to Summit County about 3:30 p.m. Crews found the men and worked to revive them.

One of the men died and the other was transported to a nearby hospital, the Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Summit County Sheriff's Sgt. Felicia Sotelo said the man in the hospital is expected to make a recovery. She encourages all who enter the backcountry for skiing or other snow-related activities to be aware of the avalanche danger and take proper precautions.

"Due to the location of this incident, specific details of the incident and the individuals involved are unknown at this time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Correction: A previous dateline said the incident occurred in Weber County. It was Summit.

