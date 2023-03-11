Former Juab County clerk under investigation for alleged ‘election offenses’

Former Juab County Clerk/Auditor Alaina E. Lofgran is under criminal investigation for alleged election misconduct during her time in office.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, the state's top election official, said she asked state Attorney General Sean Reyes to investigate Lofgran last month, after current county officials reported the "potential election offenses," according to a news release. Lofgran left office at the end of her term in 2022.

"Trust in elections is a hallmark of our system of government. All reports of election violations are treated with utmost urgency," Henderson said. "So far, the allegations and evidence warrant a state investigation that could involve criminal charges. I want to thank Juab County officials who immediately brought these problems to light and have cooperated fully."

Henderson didn't detail what the alleged offenses include, but said a subpoena was served on Monday.

A spokesman for Reyes did not respond to a request for further comment.

