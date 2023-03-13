Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 13, 2023 | 
Utah

Decked out in green, Utahns celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parade and festival

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
SHARE Decked out in green, Utahns celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with parade and festival
29197496.jpeg

Children from the J.E. Cosgriff Memorial Catholic School and St. Ambrose Church blow bubbles during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

St. Patrick's Day isn't just a holiday for Kellie Stone. It's also her birthday and a day to celebrate her Irish heritage.

The 46th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Siamsa — Celtic celebration — hosted by the Hibernian Society of Utah became the perfect place for Stone to celebrate Saturday among thousands of Utahns decked out in green and shamrocks.

Stone comes every year to the parade in Salt Lake City with her daughters and parents. They love the camaraderie and fun they get to experience at the parade and festival.

"We've been in the parade before, we've won best family float before, and we come out every year just to support and have a good time," Stone said.

Her father, Dave Montague, dressed up as a leprechaun to attend the parade. He said they always come to the parade because of his daughter's birthday.

"Her grandparents are completely Irish, my wife is Irish, and the rest of us are Irish wannabes," Montague said. One of his favorite parts of the festivities is he gets to "become best friends with total strangers."

This year's parade focused on diversity within the Irish community, celebrating everyone who is Irish — whether they are 1% or 99% Irish.

The parade showcased Irish families and clans, Catholic schools, choirs, Irish dance companies, union work groups, Irish-owned businesses, radio stations, breweries, groups of Irish-breed dogs, bands of bagpipe players and drummers, and more. They marched through The Gateway downtown cheering for Ireland, riding scooters and bikes, dancing down the road, wishing others a happy holiday and just having fun along the way.

A leprechaun high fives parade watchers during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

A leprechaun high fives parade watchers during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

"We are excited to welcome back crowds for one of the city's favorite cultural events," said Jacklyn Briggs, The Gateway's marketing director. "This parade and festival is always one of the most highly anticipated of the year and a great kick-off to event season here at The Gateway."

Thousands of spectators waved flags and cheered on the parade from both the street and upper level of The Gateway.

Glendale resident Kevin Hobbs has Irish ancestors and said coming to the parade is a tradition for him.

"It's fun to come out," he said. "It kind of reminds me of spring too, as it's starting to get warm out."

This year, the Hobbs family had three generations represented as Hobbs brought his father and son to the parade with him.

Gerald McDonough holds an Irish flag during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Gerald McDonough holds an Irish flag during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The parade ended at Olympic Legacy Plaza where dozens of vendors offered traditional Irish fare, food, beer, activities and live performances both outdoors and in an indoor space. Restaurants already at The Gateway also had Irish specialties to celebrate the day.

Paul Head had a vendor booth for his beard care company Barbudo, which offers butters, balms, waxes, oils, shampoo and conditioning bars and more products to take care of beards and mustaches. He and three others guys saw a need for high quality beard-care products in Utah and started the company in Provo in 2019.

Head said this event was a perfect place for his company to host a booth.

"Beer, food, and beard products, they all just kind of go hand in hand. This is our people, this is our niche and it seemed like a good fit for us," Head said.

The Siamsa celebration continues until 5 p.m. Saturday. There will also be an after party at Flanker Kitchen and Sporting Club to finish off the festivities with live music and Irish food specials.

merlin_2968999.jpg

Paradegoers march during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_2969003.jpg

Green streamers dangle on the ground during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_2969005.jpg

Mason Scratch and his son Nathan walk during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_2969001.jpg

Arianne Grimes poses for a portrait during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_2968995.jpg

Darius Carrick and his Irish wolfhound Maeve walk during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_2968993.jpg

Members of the Spirit Cheer team perform during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_2968999.jpg
merlin_2969003.jpg
merlin_2969005.jpg
merlin_2969001.jpg
merlin_2968995.jpg
merlin_2968993.jpg

Next Up In Utah
Study: Pornography — mainstream or violent — a risk factor for couples
Opinion: We protect children in the physical world — why not the digital world?
Speeding ticket leads to discovery of $500K worth of marijuana, UHP says
Before federal regulators stepped in to protect depositors at failed banks, Utah leaders were coming up with a plan
Romney and Lee react to Silicon Valley Bank collapse, as Biden announces depositors will be protected
American Fork man charged with attacking teen boy with meat tenderizer