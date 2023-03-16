Utah’s snowpack officially breaks mid-March record; rain causes new flood risks

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s snowpack is officially the highest it has ever been in the middle of March, in more than 40 years.

The statewide snowpack reached an average of 23.2 inches of snow water equivalent Wednesday morning, according to Natural Resources Conservation Service data. The agency's figure is based on the amount of water in the snow at 114 mountain sites across Utah.

Record books date back to the beginning of the 1980s, with the previous record snowpack for mid-March being 23.1 inches set in 1997. The current figure is also now within 3 inches of Utah’s all-time snowpack record of 26 inches, set in April 1983.

Snowpack collection and spring runoff account for about 95% of the state's water supply. The Utah Division of Water Resources reports that Utah's reservoir system is currently at 54% capacity, up from 42.5% at the start of the water year on Oct. 1, 2022. The average for mid-March is about 61.5%.

Some reservoirs are already close to full capacity. The division lists a half-dozen reservoirs as being at least 85% full, including Gunlock Reservoir in Washington County. The Gunlock State Park waterfalls, a feature caused by runoff from the reservoir, began flowing Wednesday for the first time since 2020.

Park managers began posting safety signage in the area earlier this week in anticipation that the waterfalls would return.

Despite the high snowpack and closer-to-normal reservoir levels, nearly nine-tenths of Utah remains in at least a moderate drought, including almost 40% in either a severe or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, the severity of the drought has been reduced significantly over the past few months.

City employees fill sand bags due to flooding in Highland on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

New flooding impacts

But this week’s storm is also causing some risks across the state and the West.

The National Weather Service also issued a series of flood watches, warnings and advisories in southern Utah again on Wednesday because of "excessive" rainfall and snowmelt in the area. The agency tweeted that the strongest flooding risks may come from storms Wednesday evening.

"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the weather service alert stated. "Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain."

Flooding in the region swept up three hikers in Kane County Tuesday, killing one while another remained missing Wednesday afternoon. The strong precipitation resulted in a few weather-related road closures Wednesday, including a rockslide on U.S. 191 in Daggett County, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. An avalanche is also impacting state Route 31 in Emery County.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said drivers should be aware of similar types of closures over the next few weeks. He advises that drivers pay attention to the road in front of them, especially when traveling through canyons and other areas prone to rockslides and avalanches.

"Over the next little while, with the runoff starting and stuff, we do experience a lot of rockslides and things like that," he said. "If you're able — if it's a multi-lane road and you can change lanes — to get away from that to give yourself a little bit of space, that's always helpful."

Utah isn't alone in this issue. Both directions of I-70 were temporarily closed near Vail, Colorado, Wednesday morning because of a rockslide that has since been cleared. The Associated Press reports that flooding issues are continuing to grow in California, as well, which received the brunt of the atmospheric river event.

Volunteers and city employees fill sand bags due to flooding in Highland on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Flooding preparation ramps up

Communities across Utah are continuing to prepare for ongoing flooding risks, especially as temperatures begin to warm up. St. George and Salt Lake City are among the growing number of cities making sandbags available for vulnerable residents.

St. George residents can pick up bags at the city's Reuse Center, 575 E. Brigham Road. Salt Lake City residents can pick up as many as 10 sandbags at the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities building, 1530 S. West Temple.

Salt Lake City Emergency Management also provided a few tips that residents can use to avoid serious flooding impacts.

Make sure that your gutters aren't clogged by twigs, leaves, trash or anything else that could prevent water from escaping.

Make sure all storm drains near your house are also clear so water can flow into them.

Make sure your sump pump, French drain or any other kind of drainage system is properly working.

The Weber Fire District adds that people should not place sandbags out too early because it can cause them to become ineffective. Any sandbags should be placed in areas clear of snow to help divert any flood water.

Utah State University-Extension posted several other flooding preparation tips Tuesday, which can be found here.

