‘They will lose in court,’ Gov. Cox says of potential legal challenge to social media bills

The March 23 deadline to sign bills passed by the legislature is looming for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. Dozens still await his signature, but there are likely none that Cox will veto, he alluded on Thursday, telling reporters there had been 35 to 40 bills on a potential veto list at one point.

“All of them either died, didn’t pass, or were changed substantially. So that entire list got down to zero,” he told reporters during his monthly news conference.

That includes several bills that have spurred controversy, including HB469 which would allow for year-round mountain lion hunting, HB209 which requires a birth certificate to play high school sports, and SB152, which will require Utahns to prove their age to use certain social media platforms.

The latter is expected to result in lawsuits from tech companies over First Amendment concerns. But Cox, who emerged as a staunch advocate for curbing social media use among teens this session, said on Thursday: “They will lose in court.”

Cox expects any potential litigation to go before a higher court. While opponents to government imposed social media restrictions cite case law, particularly Reno v. ACLU which in 1996 declared the internet a free speech zone, the governor says those decisions are outdated.

“We have new facts about the internet and about these social media platforms that were not available when those cases were decided. The internet is a very different thing, social media didn't even exist when most of those cases were decided,” he said. “And so there’s no doubt there’s going to be legal challenges. The same type of legal challenges we saw with big tobacco, the same type of legal challenges that we saw with big pharma and opioids, and so I’m not going to back down from a potential legal challenge.”

The bill has garnered criticism by free speech advocates — on Wednesday, Cox even sparred with First Amendment lawyer Ari Cohn on Twitter, who told the governor it was “dreadfully disappointing that you think government can condition the First Amendment rights of anyone under 18 on the prior consent of a parent.”

Gov. Spencer Cox holds his monthly news conference at PBS Utah in the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday, March 16, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Cox on Thursday likened it to the Second Amendment, telling reporters that even the most unrelenting gun advocates wouldn’t support 12 year olds being able to buy an assault rifle.

“And yet, the constitution guarantees a Second Amendment right to Americans,” he said. “... I believe it’s similar in that again, this is something that is killing our kids and I’m being told by these companies and a few First Amendment lawyers out there that you have no choice. You just have to let the kids die. There’s nothing that you can do to help them. That’s just not true, we do this in lots of different areas.”

Anecdotally, Cox says the parents, teachers and teenagers he speaks with point to rising levels of depression and anxiety among young people, and blame social media.

“They know it’s social media. The addictive qualities of social media that are intentionally being placed by these companies to get our kids addicted,” he said.

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart recently introduced a similar bill in the U.S. House, and Cox said he would prefer to have Congress tackle the issue, rather than individual states.

“But if they're not going to do it, we are, and I think this helps Congress have the ability to do this when they see states start to pick this up,” he said.

In addition to SB152 is HB311, which would prohibit certain algorithms that tech companies use to foster social media additions. Cox says he is excited to sign both.

