Watch Live: Park City trial begins in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash case

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in a Park City courtroom Tuesday morning as a jury trial began to consider whether she is at fault for injuring a man while skiing at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago.

A six-women, four-men jury was sworn in about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and testimony was set to begin shortly afterward. The trial is likely the first in Utah's state courts to be livestreamed on YouTube. CourtTV asked for the permission, and it was granted by the judge.

A Utah man is seeking over $300,000 from the "Iron Man" actress, after claiming she ran into him on the slopes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019, three years after the ski crash, by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist who worked in Soda Springs, Idaho. He said a ski collision between him and Paltrow on Feb. 26, 2016, left him with a brain injury, four broken ribs and emotional damage.

Initially, the lawsuit sought at least $3.1 million from Paltrow. Third District Judge Kent Holmberg dismissed some claims against Paltrow in May 2022, ruling that it was not a "hit-and-run ski crash" as Sanderson claimed. He decided Paltrow did not negligently inflict emotional distress and that Sanderson was not entitled to punitive damages.

I am in Park City today at a jury trial for Gwyneth Paltrow. A Utah man is seeking damages after he claims she negligently ran into him on the slopes while skiing at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago. Paltrow just walked into the court room. — Emily Ashcraft (@emilyjaneen3) March 21, 2023

Paltrow filed a counterclaim, alleging that Sanderson hit her from behind. She said she did not hear or see the man approach and had been skiing carefully and slowly to stay behind her children who were receiving skiing instruction.

The trial is scheduled to end on March 30, with eight full days in court. Jurors will consider the one remaining claim against Paltrow of "simple negligence" for her alleged actions prior to the crash.

This story will be updated.

