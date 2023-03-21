Facebook Twitter
Watch Live: Park City trial begins in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash case

A six-women, four-men jury was sworn in about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and testimony was set to begin shortly afterward

By Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
AP23080653486066.jpg

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow arrived in a Park City courtroom Tuesday morning as a jury trial began to consider whether she is at fault for injuring a man while skiing at Deer Valley Resort seven years ago.

A six-women, four-men jury was sworn in about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday and testimony was set to begin shortly afterward. The trial is likely the first in Utah's state courts to be livestreamed on YouTube. CourtTV asked for the permission, and it was granted by the judge.

A Utah man is seeking over $300,000 from the "Iron Man" actress, after claiming she ran into him on the slopes.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019, three years after the ski crash, by Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist who worked in Soda Springs, Idaho. He said a ski collision between him and Paltrow on Feb. 26, 2016, left him with a brain injury, four broken ribs and emotional damage.

Initially, the lawsuit sought at least $3.1 million from Paltrow. Third District Judge Kent Holmberg dismissed some claims against Paltrow in May 2022, ruling that it was not a "hit-and-run ski crash" as Sanderson claimed. He decided Paltrow did not negligently inflict emotional distress and that Sanderson was not entitled to punitive damages.

Paltrow filed a counterclaim, alleging that Sanderson hit her from behind. She said she did not hear or see the man approach and had been skiing carefully and slowly to stay behind her children who were receiving skiing instruction.

The trial is scheduled to end on March 30, with eight full days in court. Jurors will consider the one remaining claim against Paltrow of "simple negligence" for her alleged actions prior to the crash.

This story will be updated.

