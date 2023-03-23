The wildest photos after 700 inches of the ‘Greatest Snow on Earth’ fall on Utah

This week, annual snowfall at Brighton Ski Resort exceeded 700 inches. Putting this number in perspective, most resorts in the state get an average of around 500 inches a year, according to ski industry promoter Ski Utah.

The record-breaking snowfall, almost reaching 60 feet (or 10 Shaun Whites), is the “earliest in the season that this has occurred since Utah began recording snowfall in 1943,” per Ski Utah historical data.

The Utah Department of Transportation had its hands full, facilitating constant avalanche mitigation in the canyons while its fleet of 500 plows cleared approximately 24,300 lane-miles of road during and after every storm.

Wednesday, celebrating a rare season of bottomless snow, the Utah Office of Tourism placed a 700-inch-tall banner on the side of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Salt Lake City. To give an idea how much snow communities across the state have managed, here are some of the best Deseret News photos from this winter:

A truck is buried in snow in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Ankur Patel walks beside a large snowbank in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Professional skier John Collinson ski tours around Big Cottonwood Creek while modeling for a Smith Optics photo shoot in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A truck drives through a large puddle as high snow banks start to melt in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Dave Eiriksson, Natural Resources Conservation Service snow survey hydrologist, stands in a snow pit that was dug to access buried electrical components at the Atwater SNOwpack TELemetry site, operated by the NRCS at Alta, on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Walkers and their dogs enjoy the warmer temperatures after a small snowstorm in early springtime in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A yield sign is nearly buried in snow in Brighton, on Monday, March 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow on and around the trees in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears the walkways at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family’s car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Snow partially covers the street signs in Suncrest in Draper on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A motorist drives as snow is piled high in Suncrest in Draper on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Silver Fork Lodge is covered in snow in Brighton on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An unidentified man digs his car out of the snow in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Derek Tima, 5, and Alina Mardirosian, 4, get a taste for fresh Utah powder after dunking their heads in the snow while sledding in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The two were with family and friends on a trip to Utah from their home in Glendale, Calif. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Randall Rice walks under a canopy of snow-covered tree branches during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Carmen Gonzalez, of Venezuela, plays with snow for the first time in her life on the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mallory Hiegel plays with her dog Basil during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News