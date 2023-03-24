Lagoon postpones opening date by a week due to weather

Lagoon amusement park postponed opening day to April 1 because of "inclement weather" forecast for this weekend.

The park was slated to open March 25, but an announcement Thursday said the park will open a week later to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the guests and team members.

"Lagoon has been thrilling Utah families since 1886 and will open its gates for another season of fun," a news release said. The season is set to close Oct. 29.

The amusement park has more than 55 rides, a waterpark, dozens of carnival games, live entertainment and more.

Ticket prices for the park increased this year by $13, resulting in a single-day ticket costing $97.95 before tax. Season passes for 2023 cost $207.95 before tax, an increase of almost $30 from last year's price.

The park's newest ride, Primordial, has been seven years in the making and is an interactive roller coaster "unlike any other on earth," Lagoon spokesman Adam Leishman said.

"It's gonna be cool. I know everything about it and it's going to be pretty wild," Leishman said in November. The ride does not have an official opening date, but the park said on social media the ride is on track to open during the 2023 season.

Primordial will have a 36-inch height requirement to ride alone, but riders under 48 inches tall will need to be accompanied by a supervising companion.

