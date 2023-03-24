Historic winter: Utah ties 40-year snowpack record with Friday storm

This winter is one for the books, officially.

The statewide average snow water equivalent, which is essentially the amount of moisture in the snowpack, surpassed 26 inches on Friday, tying a decades long record and making the winter of 2022/23 one of the wettest in Utah’s recorded history, according to U.S. Geological Survey data.

Utahns along the Wasatch Front woke up to several inches of snow on Friday — by evening, the National Weather Service says the storm could deliver up to four inches in the valleys, with nearly two feet forecasted by tomorrow morning at the top of Little Cottonwood Canyon.

That morning snow pushed Utah into historic territory, tying the state’s 40-year snow water equivalent record. And, as the Utah Division of Water Resources pointed out, “today’s winter storm will keep that number climbing.”

National Weather Service pointed out, “this is just the appetizer, folks.”

It's official: Utah ties the record statewide snowpack of 26 inches snow water equivalent set back in 1983. Today's winter storm will keep that number climbing. #Utah pic.twitter.com/DXqcNbVbl1 — Utah Division of Water Resources (@utahwaterres) March 24, 2023

Not only has it been an abnormally snowy winter, but the cold has been record-breaking, too.

“In addition to scattered snow showers continuing throughout the weekend, mainly across northern Utah, temperatures will be in excess of 20 degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday,” the National Weather Service said.

St. George has yet to see a 70-plus degree day this year — the latest recorded 70 degree day is March 26. According to the Weather Service, that record could be next.

“There is currently a 10% chance of reaching 70°F on Wed, March 29, so a new record is likely within reach,” the service said.