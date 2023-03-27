Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 27, 2023 | 
Utah

Lake effect snow affects Monday morning commute; some school districts delay start

By Sicily Stanton, KSL.com
Colder temperatures are producing lake effect snow in four Utah counties. Lake effect snow is expected to affect Monday morning’s commute.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Sunday night's lake effect snow carried on into Monday, affecting the morning commute along parts of the Wasatch Front.

The Ogden, Weber, Davis and Morgan school districts, Ascent Academy Farmington and Weilenmann School of Discovery in Park City are delaying the start of school by two hours Monday morning due to weather. Weber State University is closed until 10 a.m.

Slick road conditions made driving difficult, especially in Davis County, the KSL Traffic Center said.

With temperatures dropping and snow falling, the lake effect was set to drop another 1-3 inches of snow Sunday night, which could affect driving conditions for portions of Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Tooele counties, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. And there is a 65% chance that snow will impact drivers Monday morning as well.

Lake effect snow is produced when a cold air mass moves across a warmer body of water such as a lake. As the cool air moves across the warm water, the water vapor from the lake freezes and rises through the cold air which is then deposited on the shores producing snow.

The main forecast challenges are where the band of snow will develop and how long it will remain where it is deposited. As of now, the current indications show that the lake effect snow will band from Ogden to Tooele, the weather service said.

Saturday saw Alta Ski Area reach its all-time snowiest season on record, and Snowbasin followed suit on Sunday.

