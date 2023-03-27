Watch live: Man who filed ski crash suit against Gwyneth Paltrow testifies

As the second week of the Park City civil trial involving actor Gwyneth Paltrow begins, attorneys for Terry Sanderson are preparing to rest their case, and Paltrow's attorneys will begin calling their witnesses to the stand, including her children — Moses and Apple — and Deer Valley Resort employees.

Sanderson, the Utah optometrist who filed the lawsuit, is the final witness to be called by his attorneys. He is expected to testify for over an hour Monday morning.

While the court waited for jury members to arrive on another day of wintery weather, attorneys debated how to present information found at a link in an email Sanderson sent to his daughters shortly after the collision. The link has been a topic of conversation throughout the trial, but on Friday, a viewer was able to locate where the link led for the first time and sent the information to Paltrow's attorneys. Stephen Owens said they had tried the link 100 times but said Sanderson's attorneys should have had access.

"It's simple for them, it wasn't simple to us," Owens said.

A response to the email cited an alleged GoPro video of the collision, but Paltrow's attorneys said the link does not lead to a video but does lead to comments between Sanderson and Craig Ramon, the only witness to the collision.

Before calling Sanderson, his attorneys said they plan to call Ramon to the stand a second time, so he can confirm the comments are legitimate.

Last week’s testimony

Terry Sanderson filed the lawsuit in 2019, claiming Paltrow ran into him while skiing at Deer Valley Resort in February 2016. He claims the aftermath of a concussion caused by the crash has caused him ongoing mental and emotional issues and made it harder for him to enjoy life and connect with others.

Over the first few days of the trial, testimony centered around Sanderson's medical history and personality — as doctors and friends have discussed medical records, comparing the quality of his relationships before and after the crash. His attorneys pointed out a significant change in behavior, including tendencies to fixate on certain things, which witnesses said got worse after the collision.

Sanderson's attorneys questioned doctors and two of their client's daughters, in addition to Ramon, who said he saw Paltrow hit Sanderson, from behind, with a lot of force.

Paltrow testified Friday that she was actually the one who was hit from behind by Sanderson.

"Mr. Sanderson hit me," Paltrow said. "Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth."

She said two skis went between her skis, forcing her legs apart, and after moving together for "a few good seconds," his body was pressing against her — like they were "spooning," with his body against her back. She said her initial reaction in the confusion of the collision was that someone was sexually assaulting her.

"There was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise. So my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Am I, is this a practical joke? Is someone like doing something perverted? This is really, really strange. My mind was going very, very quickly and I was trying to ascertain what was happening."

The actress said she does not remember Ramon coming to the scene, and that she does not believe his testimony.

Paltrow is seeking $1 in her countersuit, as well as her attorney fees, which are sure to be hefty after four years and an eight-day trial.

The trial is scheduled to wrap up Thursday.

