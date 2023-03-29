Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 
merlin_2971644.jpg

A color guard posts the colors during a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the day: How Utah is honoring veterans

Gov. Spencer Cox proclaimed it Vietnam War Veterans Day

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: How Utah is honoring veterans
SHARE Photo of the day: How Utah is honoring veterans

An overflow crowd paid tribute to Vietnam War veterans during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

A military color guard posted the colors during a ceremony, hosted by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America. Speakers shared their feelings and appreciation, while members of the different branches of the military were recognized.

Gov. Spencer Cox also proclaimed the day Vietnam War Veterans Day in Utah, noting that nearly 28,000 Utahns left their homes to serve, and that an estimated 45,000 Vietnam veterans live in the state today. The declaration stated “... we as Utahns come together to show our gratitude and commitment to never forget the heroism and service of our veterans of the Vietnam War.”

merlin_2971646.jpg

Vietnam War veteran and POW Lt. Col. Jay Hess, center, attends a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971654.jpg

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America host a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971650.jpg

Vietnam War veteran George Katz, left, speaks with Korean War veteran Robert Bates, right, following a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971652.jpg

Vietnam War veterans gather for a photograph following a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971648.jpg

Vietnam War veterans stand and receive applause during a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971658.jpg

Rep. Jefferson Burton, R-Salem, who is a retired Army major general and former adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, attends a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2971698.jpg

Vietnam War veteran Lou Martinez participates in a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Television
A Utah choir director competed on ‘Jeopardy!’ — and the final clue stumped all 3 contestants
Politics
Mitt Romney backs Starbucks CEO in his fight with Democrats over unions
The West
How the West was reinvented
Utah