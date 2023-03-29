Photo of the day: How Utah is honoring veterans

An overflow crowd paid tribute to Vietnam War veterans during a ceremony on Wednesday at the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

A military color guard posted the colors during a ceremony, hosted by the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America. Speakers shared their feelings and appreciation, while members of the different branches of the military were recognized.

Gov. Spencer Cox also proclaimed the day Vietnam War Veterans Day in Utah, noting that nearly 28,000 Utahns left their homes to serve, and that an estimated 45,000 Vietnam veterans live in the state today. The declaration stated “... we as Utahns come together to show our gratitude and commitment to never forget the heroism and service of our veterans of the Vietnam War.”

Vietnam War veteran and POW Lt. Col. Jay Hess, center, attends a ceremony to recognize and honor Vietnam War veterans at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs and Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

