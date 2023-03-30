Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial set to close — a verdict could come Thursday

Answers are coming. The closely, even obsessively, watched trial over a 2016 collision between actress-turned-wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow and retired optometrist Terry Sanderson appears to be coming to a close on Thursday.

Paltrow and Sanderson both claim the other is at fault for the incident. Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000 in damages. Paltrow countersued for $1, per the Deseret News.

Attorneys are expected to give their closing arguments to the eight-member jury on Thursday morning, reports The Guardian. A verdict could come as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Sanderson’s attorney called Dr. Richard Boehme, a neurologist and biomechanical engineer, to the stand on Thursday morning as the final witness of the trial, according to The Associated Press.

Boehme claimed his analysis of Sanderson’s injuries suggested the force necessary to fracture four ribs could come from Paltrow colliding into Sanderson from behind. Boehme testified that blunt force caused the accident.

“Something had to fall on top of him to cause those ribs to fracture in an otherwise healthy male. Any human weighing greater than 100 pounds falling on Mr Sanderson would qualify as a traumatic event,” Boehme explained to the jury, per the Daily Mail.

On Wednesday, Paltrow’s defense team called a string of medical experts to the stand to testify. Dr Robert Hoesch, a neurologist, claimed that Sanderson’s symptoms were a result of the trial.

“My job is to help the patient and family gain acceptance that this mild event seven years ago isn’t causing all these problems that he’s having now,” Hoesch testified, per the Daily Mail. “Suing somebody, going through a trial, a trial that has national recognition, can bring on a lot of anxiety and if you’re prone to that, it’s going to make it worse and it’s going to slow your recovery.”

Depositions from Paltrow’s two children — who were with her on the slopes that fateful day — were read in court this week.

Paltrow’s son, Moses Martin, who was 9 years old at the time of the collision, said he “did not see the actual collision happen” but he recalled seeing his “mother and a person behind her who had crashed” on the ground, per “Good Morning America.”