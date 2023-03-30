Photo of the day: Students bring Stations Of The Cross to life

Tyler Lengerich cries out while a crown of thorns is placed on his head as the eighth grade class from Saint John the Baptist Middle School presents the Living Stations of the Cross at Juan Diego Catholic High School in Draper on Thursday.

For Roman Catholics throughout the world, the Stations of the Cross are synonymous with Lent, Holy Week and especially Good Friday. This devotion, also known as the “Way of the Cross,” the “Via Crucis” and the “Via Dolorosa,” commemorates 14 key events on the day of Christ’s crucifixion. The majority of events concern his final walk through the streets of Jerusalem while carrying the cross.

The object of the stations is to help the Christian faithful make a spiritual pilgrimage through contemplation of the Passion of Christ. A series of 14 images commonly are arranged in numbered order along a path, and the faithful travel from image to image, in order, stopping at each station to say selected prayers and reflections.