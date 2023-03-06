Man struck, killed by FrontRunner in Clearfield

A man was struck and killed by a FrontRunner train in Clearfield Friday night.

The man was struck by a northbound train at 1000 E. 2200 North, Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky said.

Officials late Friday did not yet know the man's identity nor what caused the incident. There is not a fixed camera in the area of the train, according to Arky, and so authorities will need to view footage from the FrontRunner's camera to better understand what happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

