Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Utah man fired at fleeing wife while children yelled at him to stop, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
SHARE Utah man fired at fleeing wife while children yelled at him to stop, police say
merlin_2949507.jpg

Salt Lake Police investigate a scene in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. A West Jordan man was arrested Tuesday, more than two weeks after police say he fired at his fleeing common law wife, hitting other cars and residences in the process.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired several rounds at his fleeing common-law wife, narrowly missing her and striking several nearby cars and residences in the process.

Miguel Graciano, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after more than two weeks on the run for investigation of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, committing a violent offense in front of a child and criminal mischief, police say.

On Feb. 18, Graciano and his wife got into an argument. "(The woman) stated the argument turned physical when Miguel threw a plate of pizza at her and refused to let her leave," according to a police booking affidavit. "(She) explained that she had been hit in the head/face by Miguel."

When the woman was able to flee from her West Jordan home, she ran to her car and got in, just as Graciano followed and tried to also force his way into the car, the affidavit states. As she drove away, the woman said her back window shattered.

Four children were in the home at the time of the confrontation. Two of them told police that as their mom drove away, Graciano pulled a gun from his waistband and began firing as the children yelled at him to stop, according to the arrest report.

"Bullets and bullet holes were discovered in neighboring houses," the affidavit states. "One of the bullets struck the back headrest where the victim was sitting; other bullets were located in neighboring houses and parked cars."

The woman was not injured by the shots. Graciano was spotted by police on Tuesday and arrested.

Next Up In Utah
Oklahoma rejects the legalization of recreational marijuana
Utah lawmakers adopt election reforms suggested by recent audit
Will Utah’s new state flag design head to a referendum first?
How this charity helping Ukraine shows donors the impact of their support
These pandemic-era food assistance benefits are gone. Will food banks see a surge?
20 years after kidnapping, Elizabeth Smart’s focus is on helping others