Utah man fired at fleeing wife while children yelled at him to stop, police say

A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired several rounds at his fleeing common-law wife, narrowly missing her and striking several nearby cars and residences in the process.

Miguel Graciano, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail after more than two weeks on the run for investigation of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, committing a violent offense in front of a child and criminal mischief, police say.

On Feb. 18, Graciano and his wife got into an argument. "(The woman) stated the argument turned physical when Miguel threw a plate of pizza at her and refused to let her leave," according to a police booking affidavit. "(She) explained that she had been hit in the head/face by Miguel."

When the woman was able to flee from her West Jordan home, she ran to her car and got in, just as Graciano followed and tried to also force his way into the car, the affidavit states. As she drove away, the woman said her back window shattered.

Four children were in the home at the time of the confrontation. Two of them told police that as their mom drove away, Graciano pulled a gun from his waistband and began firing as the children yelled at him to stop, according to the arrest report.

"Bullets and bullet holes were discovered in neighboring houses," the affidavit states. "One of the bullets struck the back headrest where the victim was sitting; other bullets were located in neighboring houses and parked cars."

The woman was not injured by the shots. Graciano was spotted by police on Tuesday and arrested.

