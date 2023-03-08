Body of Utah skier found in out-of-bounds area

A 37-year-old backcountry skier was found dead near Brighton Resort on Tuesday.

Kyle Mortensen was skiing alone in an out-of-bounds area on Tuesday, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. When he failed to pick up his kids on time, his wife called police.

The wife was able to provide search crews with Mortensen's last-known GPS coordinates. Members of Wasatch Backcountry Rescue found his body in a tree well, Cutler said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

