Trucks roll onto Temple Square for Salt Lake Temple renovation’s largest concrete pour

The largest placement of concrete in the Salt Lake Temple renovation project is underway.

More than 150 ready-mix concrete trucks were scheduled to begin rolling onto Temple Square just after midnight on Tuesday, a process expected to take 10 hours, according to a bulletin sent to downtown leaders and businesses.

This concrete pour is both massive and a significant moment in the renovation of the historic pioneer temple that “stands in stately majesty as a beacon of light to all the world,” in the words of President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The trucks will roll between the temple and the Salt Lake Tabernacle and pour 1,600 cubic yards of concrete into the footings for the west tower. The tower has been stripped of its ornate spires and decorative finials, or stone features, to protect them during the renovation.

The spires and finials are in storage. Workers removed the gold-plated Angel Moroni statue and placed it in storage in 2020 after an earthquake knocked the trumpet out of its hands.

The concrete being poured Tuesday is going into the basement and around the exterior of the tower and will become the lower footings of a new seismic foundation that is intended to protect the historic pioneer temple from future earthquakes, the church bulletin said.

President Nelson announced the project in 2019 and said the church would hold an open house for the temple once the renovation was complete. It will mark the first time the general public will have been able to enter the temple since its original dedication in 1893.

That pour marks a significant moment in the renovation’s progress.

The temple closed in the final days of 2019 and work began at the start of 2020. The renovation project initially was expected to take four years, with the temple reopening in 2024.

Unexpected challenges presented by the excavation of the temple’s foundations have led to two announcements of delays. The temple is now expected to be completed in 2026.

“This is the largest and most historic (temple project) we have ever tackled,” Brent Roberts, the church’s director of special projects, said in 2019.

Salt Lake City approved a noise variance for Tuesday’s concrete pour, but the back-up alarms on the trucks will be silenced, the church bulletin said.

The pour is expected to be completed by 10 a.m.

This story will be updated.

Concrete is poured at the Salt Lake Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Salt Lake City.

Trucks wait in line to pour concrete at the Salt Lake Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during an all-night pour.

Concrete is poured at the Salt Lake Utah Temple during an all-night pour.

Concrete is poured at the Salt Lake Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during an all-night pour. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News