Where can Utahns get sandbags to prepare for spring flooding?

A record-breaking snowpack is leading to flood preparations in many cities across the state.

Many communities are offering sandbags to their residents to help them get ready if and when the flooding begins.

Provo Public Works Director Dave Decker spoke with Mayor Michelle Kaufusi about what Provo is doing to prepare for spring flooding. He said sandbags are key to preparation and Provo has more than 200,000 sandbags ready to go, with more being ordered. Properly placed sandbags can help redirect storm and debris flows away from properties.

Decker said any residents who have experienced flooding before or are concerned about flooding should pick up sandbags. People who live near the river or those in the drainage path from Slate and Rock canyons are at risk for flooding, Decker said.

Sandbags can help prevent water from entering houses through window wells or entries on lower levels of property. For those at risk of rising ground water, Decker suggests making sure you have a functioning sump pump to pump any water out that might come in.

On Saturday, Jeff Walston was one of several Herriman residents at Butterfield Park where sand and sandbags are available for those who need to place bags around their homes to help divert any flood waters.

"I think it's a great idea," Walston said. "It helps to prepare and gives them a little bit of a chance to get ahead."

Provo has been preparing for floods by clearing out the rivers to ensure it can manage rising water levels as the snow melts. Kaufusi suggests residents sign up for emergency alerts so they are informed about when flooding does start occurring.

Decker warns everyone to stay away from flood waters and rivers as they can become dangerous with extra water flowing.

Provo posted on Twitter that anyone looking to volunteer to help with flood preparations can sign up to fill sandbags at the public works department.

The city of Sandy listed ways on its website to prepare for flooding, including inspecting rain gutters and storm drains and clearing them of debris, paying attention to landscaping and making sure water drains away from the home and keeping children and pets away from potential flood and drainage areas.

The city’s webpage also suggests people be aware that rain can melt low-elevation valley snow, causing increases of runoff on roads and shallow flooding is possible on parking lots, roadways and intersections.

Lehi posted a tutorial on how to properly fill and place sandbags to ensure maximum effectiveness.

Sandbag locations

There are lots of locations across the state available for people to get and fill sandbags to take home. Details on hours and how many bags are available to each person can found on Salt Lake County’s website or on other city and county websites.

Most locations require you to show proof of residency and bring your own shovel to fill the bags. For cities not listed, details on sandbag locations can be found by calling your local public works department.

Salt Lake County

Cottonwood Heights Public Works yard, 6579 S. 3000 East

Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities, 1530 S. West Temple

Crestwood Park, 1673 E. Siesta Drive

Draper Public Works building, 72 E. Sivogah Court

Emigration Canyon, 4072 East Emigration Canyon Road; 6320 E. Emigration Canyon Road and 865 E. Pinecrest Canyon Road

Ruth's Diner, 4160 E. Emigration Canyon Road

Butterfield Park, 6212 W. Butterfield Park Way in Herriman

Holladay City Hall, 4580 S. 2300 East

County Salt Pile, 3805 S. Wasatch Blvd.

Creekside Park, 4780 S. Kings Row Drive

Midvale City Hall, 7505 S. Holden Street

Latter-day Saint meetinghouses at 2125 E. Evergreen Ave; 2000 E. 3900 South; 4176 S. Adonis Drive; and 4407 S. Fortuna Way

Wheeler Farm, 6351 S. 900 East (north parking lot)

Murray Park Amphitheater, 493 E. 5300 South

Ben Franklin Park (Scott Park), 872 E. Scott Ave.

Salt Lake County Public Works Operations Division Midvale Yard, 604 W. 6960 South

Little Cottonwood Creek, 8033 S. Royal Lane

South Jordan Public Works yard, 10996 S. Redwood Road

Fitts Park — 3050 S. 500 East in South Salt Lake

Taylorsville, 4551 S. Atherton Drive

Utah County

Provo Public Works, 1625 S. Industrial Parkway

Lehi Public Works, 2538 N. 300 West Building A

Lehi Power Department, 560 W. Glen Carter Drive

Lehi Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 East

Davis County

Northern Utah

Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Logan, 1250 W. 200 North

North Ogden Public Works, 165 E. Lomond View Drive

Contributing: Alex Cabrero

