Man ordered to spend 2 years in jail for sexual battery at BYU youth conference

A Utah man has been ordered to spend about two years in jail after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching two girls at a youth conference at BYU in 2022.

Dennis Lee Yazzie, 65, who is homeless, admitted to touching two females, "knowing that it would cause affront or alarm." He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, as part of a plea deal. The offenses were originally charged as second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse.

The two girls were in line to get food at the Harman Conference Center when Yazzie "appeared out of nowhere." One girl told police the man had his hands out and palms up and was asking for money before inappropriately touching her, according to charging documents.

Counselors at the conference called police and intervened before a third girl was touched.

"His actions were witnessed by many of the young women and young men at the event. Mr. Yazzie's actions impacted, alarmed and caused concern for many individuals at the event," an arrest report states.

Fourth District Judge Sean Petersen last month determined that the sentences for each count, 364 days in jail, should run consecutively. He gave Yazzie credit for time already spent in jail since he was arrested on July 8, 2022.

Following a hearing in December, Petersen determined that Yazzie was competent to face a potential trial.

