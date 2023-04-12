Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 
Utah

Is Romney signaling a run? FEC filing may offer clue

By Suzanne Bates Suzanne Bates
SHARE Is Romney signaling a run? FEC filing may offer clue
Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters following an event with the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association in Sandy on Feb. 23, 2023.

Sen. Mitt Romney speaks to reporters following an event with the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association at the Larry H. Miller Company in Sandy on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

One of the hottest political questions in Utah is whether or not U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney will run for reelection in 2024.

He may have offered a clue Tuesday when he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission that will allow him to begin raising and spending money on a reelection campaign. The statement of candidacy names Romney’s chief fundraising committee as Romney for Utah.

But Romney’s chief of staff, Liz Johnson, said he still hasn’t reached a final decision.

“No new decision or announcement to share, and as the Senator has said, he will make a final decision in the coming months,” she said. “In the meantime, we’re ensuring he’s well prepared to run if he chooses.”

A spokesperson for the senator also pointed out Romney has said he is focused on his work in the Senate, rather than questions about reelection.

At the state Capitol in February he told reporters, “The question for me is, what can I get done? I have a list of things I’m working on. I’ll make that assessment over the coming months, and sometime in the spring or summer, I’ll make that decision. I’m confident that I would win if I decide to run. I’ll have the resources, and I believe the people of Utah would be with me.”

