‘From water bottles to being shot': Road rage shooting victim shares cautionary message

As a Salt Lake City man recovers after being shot while driving last week during a road rage dispute, his wife says the family has learned the hard way the dangers of road rage and she wants others to avoid making the same mistake.

On the evening of April 5, 37-year-old Carlos Martinez, who works as a foreman, was leaving a job site in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood. He drove toward Costco at 1818 S. 300 West, planning to stop for gas before heading home.

His wife, Sapphire Martinez, said the driver in front of her husband kept slamming on his or her brakes. Carlos Martinez went to drive around the other car — a gray Lexus with tinted windows — and flipped off the driver.

The Lexus driver then followed Martinez off the I-15 exit ramp at 1300 South toward Costco, with both drivers turning north onto 300 West. Martinez said the driver started throwing water bottles at him, and so Martinez tried to switch lanes to get away from him or her.

Police have not identified the other driver.

Near the intersection of 1967 South and 300 West, across from the Home Depot, the Lexus driver fired four gunshots at Martinez.

"In all that commotion … it went from water bottles to being shot," Sapphire Martinez said.

One bullet shattered a bone in Carlos Martinez's right arm, requiring reconstructive surgery and leaving him with no mobility in that arm. Another bullet hit an artery in his left arm, leaving him with limited mobility.

Recovering will take at least a couple of months, Sapphire Martinez said, during which time the family's primary breadwinner is out of work.

"We're just taking recovery one day at a time," she said. "It's a struggle (for Carlos) trying to have to learn how to do everything again, and slowly."

Sapphire Martinez said her husband wants other drivers to know that road rage isn't worth it because you never know what state of mind other drivers around you are in.

"It's always better to just let it go. He feels like if he could just go take it back … he would never have even bothered to flip him off," Sapphire Martinez said. "He just wants to warn people: If you're frustrated or irritated with your day, it's not worth possibly losing your life or being in the situation he's in. It's always better to just come home."

Ongoing investigation

Sapphire Martinez asked the public for help in contributing any information they have about the shooting.

She said the police investigation is ongoing, and officers have very little information about the car or the driver because of the tinted windows. The incident happened at a busy intersection, and police are asking witnesses to report any details by calling 801-799-3000.

In a statement, Salt Lake police said road rage reports are uncommon in Salt Lake City, but when they do happen witnesses should call 911 to share as much information as possible.

Police also reminded community members to stay calm, call 911, and drive to a safe location such as a police station if they encounter aggressive drivers.

