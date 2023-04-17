2 arrested in Salt Lake bank robbery

Two of three people wanted in connection with a bank robbery have been arrested.

Caprice Tyrone Martin, 48, and Stephon Valentino Stimpson, 33, were booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday for investigation of aggravated robbery.

On April 7, Zions Bank, 3880 S. 700 East, was robbed by two men, one of whom "was armed with a handgun," according to a police booking affidavit.

The two men then drove away in a Toyota Camry driven by a third person. Salt Lake police detectives later located the Camry and then found surveillance video showing three men pulling up in a GMC Tahoe and getting into the Camry just prior to the robbery, the affidavit states.

One of the suspects is seen on surveillance video allegedly trying to alter the Camry's appearance by changing the license plate and adding a hubcap to one of the wheels. Salt Lake police detectives said they were able to identify Martin as the registered owner of the Tahoe and arrested him.

"He admitted to providing a ride to the two individuals to the car utilized in the robbery, changing the license plate on the car and replacing a hubcap. Caprice also admitted he was aware the two were going to commit a robbery in the Camry," according to the affidavit.

Police say Stimpson was identified as one of the two men who entered the bank and was arrested not long after Martin.

In 2011, Stimpson was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to up to 15 years in the Utah State Prison, according to court records. He was on parole at the time of his arrest on Wednesday, the affidavit states. Additionally, police say Stimpson is also on "federal supervised release for a firearms violation."

