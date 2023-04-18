Will there be another round of updated COVID-19 booster shots this spring?

Another round of updated COVID-19 booster shots is planned soon for older and medically vulnerable Americans, The New York Times is reporting.

Authorization for the additional dose from the federal Food and Drug Administration is expected in the next few weeks, the newspaper said on Tuesday, citing unnamed “people familiar with the agency’s planning.”

The additional updated COVID-19 booster shot would be available to those 65 and older at least four months after receiving the first updated booster dose as well as those who have immune deficiencies, according to the report.

Called bivalent because it targets recent versions of the omicron variant as well as the original strain of the virus, the updated vaccine has been offered since last fall, but fewer than 17% of Americans — and just over 15% of Utahns — have gotten the shot.

The Times said the shots will come from the Biden administration’s “substantial stockpile” and are anticipated to be free of charge, even as the U.S. is ending the national emergency associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new bivalent booster dose is set to be developed later this year to go after more current versions of the coronavirus. The intent is to make the newest COVID-19 booster update available to everyone in late summer or early fall annually, just like a flu shot.

Offering an extra dose of the current bivalent vaccine sooner for those who are older and immunocompromised has been discussed for some time, and has already been recommended in the United Kingdom and Canada.

But Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, questioned the benefit of offering an additional shot before the fall. That’s the reason the FDA is taking so long to decide, she said.

“People do have waning immunity. There’s no question older people wane faster,” Nolen said. “But the data really isn’t showing strong evidence that it’s going to have a huge impact right now.”

More shots could also lead to more confusion among the public, the epidemiologist said.

“I think we are also trying to balance that fine line of telling people to go get vaccine and getting them to listen to us now and making sure they listen again to us in the fall,” Nolen said, when the newer updated booster doses are anticipated.

“I think everybody expects this infection to become more of a seasonal infection, where we get waves during the wintertime,” she said. “So getting people that fall booster I think is going to be our big push.”