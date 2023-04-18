Advisory issued as Utah’s wintry spring continues in the mountains

Winter is still looming large in northern Utah, even as the state's snowpack begins to melt.

A winter weather advisory that the National Weather Service issued for the Wasatch Mountains remains in effect through Tuesday evening, where places like Alta, Brighton and Mantua are expected to receive another 6 to 12 inches of snow from a storm system that began producing some precipitation Monday night. Most of the snow is expected toward the Cottonwood canyons.

The snow is part of a system arriving in Utah from the Pacific Northwest, bringing a mixture of rain and snow to the northern half of the state. Precipitation is expected to continue in waves throughout most of Tuesday.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said it's not a very big storm, especially when compared to other storms this season. The Wasatch Front is expected to receive about a tenth to a quarter-inch of rain, in addition to snow in the mountains.

However, the storm is going to keep the weather colder than usual for this point in the year. High temperatures are expected to reach only the mid-50s on the Wasatch Front on Tuesday before dropping to the upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday, about 15 degrees below the normal highs for mid-April.

"The cold air starts to finally get here (Tuesday afternoon) and we start to see some of these showers bring snowflakes down to the valley floor," he said, noting that almost all of the snow accumulation will likely be in higher elevations. "In the mountains, it will be snow the entire event and we can pick up some good snowfall totals there."

Johnson adds that the storms will also bring wind gusts as strong as 25 to 40 mph through Tuesday before calming down Wednesday. There's also a chance that the shift in patterns will produce some lake-effect snow showers Wednesday and Thursday for areas east of the Great Salt Lake.

The storm is expected to eventually slow down some of the snowmelt happening in the northern half of the state. The National Weather Service’s flood advisory for Emigration Creek in Salt Lake City remains in place through Wednesday morning, though the creek levels are expected to slow down after Tuesday evening.

Utah's record statewide snowpack has dropped 2.8 inches of snow water equivalent since it was listed at 30 inches on April 8. The heaviest dropoffs are currently in southern Utah, which is forecast to remain mild and dry this week. The Southwestern Utah snowpack basin has dropped 6.4 inches of snowpack since it was listed at 28.6 inches on April 7.

North Fork Virgin River streamflows have shot up as a result, ranging from 418 to 1,310 cubic feet per second over the past week, according to U.S. Geological Survey data. It's why the Narrows hike is closed to hiking and canyoneering at Zion National Park once again. The closure may remain in place for over a month.

Northern Utah's snowmelt is expected to begin again, as the region warms up heading into the weekend. The forecast calls for valley highs to return to the upper 60s by Sunday and 70s by the start of next week.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.

