2 killed in wrong-way crash near Deer Creek Reservoir

A serious crash on U.S. 189 near Deer Creek Reservoir has killed two people and is causing major traffic delays.

A vehicle was traveling south Tuesday afternoon at a high rate of speed when it crossed over to the northbound lanes and hit an SUV head-on, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. One of the vehicles was completely engulfed in flames as a result of the accident.

The drivers of the two vehicles were confirmed dead on the scene. Two other vehicles were also involved in the crash and those drivers sustained minor injuries, Roden said.

U.S. 189 was shut down for investigation and cleaning for about five and a half hours. Traffic going both directions was severely backed up and the southbound shoulder was used to alternate directions of travel, Roden said.

The identities of the victims have not been released and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

