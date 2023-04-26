EyeCare4Kids brings free vision screenings to children

EyeCare4Kids wrapped up its free vision screenings in the Salt Lake metro area on Wednesday, April 26, with an event at the Sprague branch of the Salt Lake Library.

Volunteers helped trained eye care workers provide free vision screenings, which included a basic vision test and eye health check, and information as needed for follow-up care.

EyeCare4Kids provides professional eye care to low-income, visually-impaired children and underserved families. The organization has helped more than 400,000 receive exams, information and glasses, when needed, in several Western states. The group also has several mobile clinics that travel through Utah, Arizona and Nevada.

Brody Wright, 4, differentiates between shapes during a vision screening test with EyeCare4Kids at the Salt Lake Public Library Sprague branch in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News