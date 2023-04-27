Here’s why a new study says Utah is ready to host another successful Olympics

As the race to host the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games gets more competitive, a new supplemental report is highlighting a number of “significant factors” seen as strengthening Utah’s Olympic bid.

“Utah’s demographic, social, and environmental factors favorably position the state to host another successful Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” concludes the study from the University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

The new 12-page report was issued Thursday as a supplement to last year’s analysis that showed bringing another Olympics to the state that hosted the 2002 Winter Games would have a total economic impact of $3.9 billion.

Instead of forecasting the number of new jobs created and other financial benefits from holding a Winter Games, the new report focuses on making a case for why Utah is a strong candidate.

Salt Lake City is in the running to host either the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games, but Utah’s bid team has stated a preference for the later date due to Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Summer Games.

The International Olympic Committee postponed making a pick last December from among Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; and Vancouver, Canada; and instead, decided to look at the effects of climate change while opening up the race to new contenders.

Under the IOC’s new, less formal bid process, a decision on hosts for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games may come some time next year. There are now an unknown number of places vying for a Winter Games, and both Sweden and Switzerland are considering bids.

The new report cites a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll from February that found 82% of Utahns approve of another Olympics, a higher number than other bid cities have reported, especially in Sapporo and Vancouver, where support lags.

Utah’s positive poll results dating back to the 2002 Winter Games are seen in the report as an example of the state’s residents placing a high value on “civic pride and other intangible benefits” associated with hosting.

“Residents and visitors overwhelmingly had a positive experience at the 2002 Games,” the reports said, adding that hosting again is “expected to bring similar opportunities for increased national and community pride and sense of unity as seen in 2002.”

Other social factors in Utah’s favor are the high rate of volunteerism and charitable giving in the state. Utah is the top state in the nation for volunteering, with Utahns contributing an average of 116 hours annually per person, compared to 90 hours nationwide.

“This level of volunteerism is not new,” the report pointed out, noting at the 2002 Games, nearly 70,000 people applied for some 21,000 volunteer positions and the estimated 4.6 million hours of work contributed saved as much as $92 million in labor costs.

Utah also ranks highest in social capital, the bonds between families, communities, workplaces, religious congregations and other groups, and is known for having a healthy, outdoor-oriented population, according to the report.

Demographic pluses also include the state’s “vibrant and youthful population” that’s the youngest in the nation and among the fastest-growing, the report said, noting Utah is becoming more racially and ethnically diverse.

“Important steps” have been taken in Utah toward equity, diversion and inclusion, the report stated, including recognizing Juneteenth National Freedom Day a state holiday, a way to commemorate the of slavery in the United States.

The success of the 2002 Games made Utahn an attractive place for businesses, particularly those related to sports, according to the report, while “the Olympic facilities and slopes remain world class,” helping to make the state a winter sports capital.

The report said having well-maintained facilities built for Salt Lake City’s last Winter Games in place, like the bobsled, luge and skeleton track near Park City, minimizes the potential negative environmental impacts of another Olympics.

Infrastructure improvements made the past two decades, such as the new Salt Lake City International Airport “mean a future Games will not require any Olympic-specific new construction projects,” the report said, although “minimal expansions” would be needed.

But Utah’s bidders are committed to delivering a “climate positive” Winter Games that will adhere to a carbon management plan and sustainability objectives that have yet to be developed.

Climate change also gets mentioned. The IOC has suggested its own review of the impact of global warming on snow sports could lead in the future to rotating the Winter Games among a designated group of host cities.

Salt Lake City can be counted on for reliable competition conditions at least through 2050, according to a scientific review that found that the snowfall in four previous Winter Games hosts, in France, Russia, Germany and Lake Tahoe, is already unreliable.

Even so, the Gardner Policy Institute report said that given Utah’s ski industry, the state “understands the importance of planning for future climate challenges, committing to sustainable practices, and, ultimately, producing a climate positive Games.”