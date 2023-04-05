Friends remember Salt Lake woman killed while ice climbing as ‘force of nature’

A woman who friends say had a passion for the outdoors is being remembered following her death in a tragic ice climbing accident in Duchesne County.

Three people were ice climbing Raven Falls near Indian Canyon on Sunday when "an ice column" gave way, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. One climber was killed, one was seriously injured after falling 40 feet, and a third escaped injury and was able to get help for the others.

The sheriff's office says the 41-year-old climber who was killed pushed another 21-year-old woman out of the way when the ice column fractured, "which probably saved her life. This female was able to climb down the terrain and drive to Duchesne city to contact 911 for help."

A 34-year-old man who fell and was injured, was hoisted by a Life Flight helicopter out of the area and to a local hospital.

"Unfortunately, the climber that pushed her fellow climber out of the way of the falling ice was trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and did not survive. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends," the sheriff's office stated.

The recovery effort for the woman who died took 30 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

Although the sheriff's office has not released the woman's name, numerous friends on social media have identified her as Meg O'Neill from Salt Lake City.

"We have lost a dear friend, a hero, and our fearless leader," the group Embark Outdoors posted on its Instagram page. "Our Meg was in a terrible accident while ice climbing in Duchesne County. In an act so true to Meg, she made sure the others on the ground were safe before she was killed by falling debris."

The goal of the nonprofit Embark Outdoors group is to empower young refugee women through activities such as climbing, hiking, swimming and camping, according to its website.

"Most of our girls have known Meg for half their life. She'd been a mentor to them since 7th grade. She was the heart and soul of this program, as you all well know," the group posted Monday.

O'Neill also worked with the Boys and Girls Club, according to friends.

"We are not only saddened, but devastated by the news! The impact that Meg has made on not only our youth, but our staff is remarkable and long lasting. We all enjoyed hearing stories of her great adventures and living vicariously through them," one woman posted on social media.

The Facebook group For Meg, created just a day ago, already had more than 200 members by Tuesday. Many shared stories of their outdoor adventures with O'Neill, some posting pictures of her ice climbing, while other expressed their shock that she was gone. She was also remembered as a kind, fun and humble woman with a "pure heart."

One friend described her as a "force of nature."

