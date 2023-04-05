Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 | 
Could the infamous ‘State Street River’ return following record-breaking snowfall?

Since 1983, Utah has become more prepared to face the potential floods that could follow the long 2022-23 winter season

By Emma Pitts
Sandbaggers work on 700 South in Salt Lake City as State Street is turned into a river due to flooding in the spring of 1983.

Sandbaggers work on 700 South in Salt Lake City as State Street is turned into a river due to flooding in the spring of 1983. Since 1983, Utah has become more prepared to face the potential floods that could follow the long 2023 winter season.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

Many who were in Salt Lake City in 1983 remember the “no fishing” signs that were put up to make light of the serious flooding that turned State Street into a roaring river. With 2022-233 breaking snowfall records, Utah residents are wondering if they need to prepare for a repetition of the past.

Salt Lake County flooding and engineering crews have been working to ensure that history does not, in fact, repeat itself. Utah’s drainage system has seen much improvement since the flooding in 1983, according to Salt Lake County Emergency Management Director Clint Mecham.

Mecham told Fox 13, “Do I expect to see something like ’83? Probably not. Could we see some water that actually goes over roads and stuff? Depending on how Mother Nature cooperates or not, we could see water on the roads, but we shouldn’t see another event like 1983.”

The flood risk in Utah will depend on how quickly the temperature rises in the following weeks, experts say. KSL is reporting upcoming temperatures as high as 82 degrees in southern Utah over the weekend. The results could be dangerous if the snow melts at a rapid rate.

“One of the issues of 1983 is that we stayed cold and snowy deep into the spring and warmed up quickly. If we see that again, it does increase our flood risk,” Jordan Clayton, the supervisor for the Utah Snow Survey Program, told ABC4.

merlin_1743878.jpg

Stone Creek ate through Eighth East in Bountiful, leaving area residents with a new canyon to survey, June 2, 1983.

Don Grayston, Deseret News Archives
1 of 26
merlin_746363.jpg

Water floods down State Street in Salt Lake City in the spring of 1983.

Tom Smart, Deseret News Archives
2 of 26
merlin_1020756.jpg

A mudslide from Farmington Canyon has crept mast Main Street to the outskirts of Lagoon’s Pioneer Village on June 1, 1983.

Howard C. Moore, Deseret News Archives
3 of 26
merlin_1742184.jpg

Red Butte Creek rages through the normally serene grounds of the Garden Park Ward chapel in Salt Lake City. April 28, 1983.

O. Wallace Kasteler, Deseret News Archives
4 of 26
merlin_1741436.jpg

Floodwaters partially bury the Sleepy Hollow Motel, west of Delta, Utah, on US 6, June 1983.

Jack Monson, Deseret News Archives
5 of 26
merlin_1756180.jpg

A sandbag river routes water from nearby Rock Canyon around the Provo Utah Temple during massive flooding in the area on June 26, 1983.

Deseret News Archives
6 of 26
merlin_1762396.jpg

Water flows out of City Creek and under the Eagle Gate on State Street in Salt Lake City in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
7 of 26
merlin_1765802.jpg

Residents reclaim possessions from home at corner of Fifth North and First East in Farmington, where the home was deposited by the massive onslaught of mud on June 4, 1983.

Wil Grey, Deseret News Archives
8 of 26
merlin_1855336.jpg

Rushing water and mud cut Davis Boulevard at about 250 North in Bountiful during a period of flooding in 1983.

Deseret News Archives
9 of 26
merlin_1854622.jpg

Water flows down State Street in Salt Lake City during the spring of 1983.

Russell Sorensen
10 of 26
merlin_1854594.jpg

Flooding at Sugarhouse Park is pictured in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
11 of 26
merlin_1852592.jpg

Sandbags protect the Derks Field baseball park in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
12 of 26
merlin_1847438.jpg

Water flows down a sandbag-lined 13th South in Salt Lake City in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
13 of 26
merlin_1845304.jpg

Water flows down a sandbag-lined 13th South in Salt Lake City in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
14 of 26
merlin_1844072.jpg

Heavy equipment is brought in to protect property from raging waters in Bountiful during a period of flooding in 1983.

Orland Call
15 of 26
merlin_1840248.jpg

A river of water and mud runs between two homes in Bountiful during a period of flooding in 1983.

Orland Call
16 of 26
merlin_1839132.jpg

National Guardsmen and volunteers struggle to clear debris piling up at 39th South bridge over the Jordan River on Sept. 28, 1982.

Tom Smart, Deseret News Archives
17 of 26
merlin_1835806.jpg

Rushing water and mud cut Davis Boulevard at about 250 North in Bountiful in 1973. Lakeview Drive and 13th East were also damaged.

Deseret News Archives
18 of 26
merlin_1827336.jpg

Flooding impacts are seen at the intersection of Fourth North and Fourth East in Bountiful on June 1, 1983.

Bruce Hills
19 of 26
merlin_1827020.jpg

Brent Madsen and his father, Ken, show Bishop Neil Fabrizio their Bountiful home in 1983. The home was split by a wall of water and mud.

David Conley
20 of 26
merlin_1816582.jpg

State official Cap Ferry and Davis County Commissioner Harold Tippetts examine damage at a Davis County farm, May 14, 1986.

Bruce Hills
21 of 26
merlin_1798188.jpg

Young firs- time offenders from a correctional facility heft sandbags along Sunnyside Avenue on May 16, 1984.

Tom Smart
22 of 26
merlin_1796662.jpg

Brent Madsen’s home in Bountiful is seen after mudslides on June 3, 1983.

Dave Conley
23 of 26
merlin_1795854.jpg

Neighbors, friends and strangers join in one of countless team efforts to help clean up the yard of Willard Johansen in Bountiful on June 4, 1983 after flooding and mudslides.

David Eskelsen
24 of 26
merlin_1782910.jpg

Flood waters rush between Bountiful homes in 1983.

Orland Call
25 of 26
merlin_1773234.jpg

Rushing water hits the sandbag walls that protect the Provo Utah Temple in 1983.

Russell Sorensen
26 of 26
The Utah Department of Natural Resources tweeted on March 20 ways that Utahns can practice flood safety:

“Much of #Utah is likely to see flooding this year, so we plan to keep reminding you to understand flood risk & take actions to protect your families, homes & communities. Share these @UtahEmergency tips! #utahflooding2023.”

The previous record for “snow-water equivalent” was set in 1952 with 28.8 inches. According to Utah’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, as of Tuesday morning, 2023 has broken the previous record with 29.5 inches of water produced by melted snow.

Mecham said improvements in infrastructures, including City Creek, should be firm enough to prevent flooding. Locals shouldn’t have to participate in a conga line of laying piles of sandbags and building bridges on State Street like in ‘’83.

“Those kind of structures that are now in place will handle a much greater volume of water than they could back in ’83, or 2010 or ’11,” he said.

Although these are improvements, residents are still encouraged to always take precautions. “We always say keep pets and kids away from waterways, just be safe. This year, it’s necessary to be careful around any streams. This is something we will be dealing with most of the spring. We don’t want any tragedies this year with someone falling in and drowning,” said Christine Kruse, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. 

