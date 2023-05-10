World Trade Center Utah is looking for a new CEO, president

Fresh on the heels of a successful humanitarian and trade mission to Ukraine, World Trade Center Utah is looking for a new president and CEO to lead its mission to build a global marketplace and help the state become the crossroads to the world.

Current CEO and President Miles Hansen has accepted an offer to join the Stirling Foundation, a Utah-based global humanitarian organization, as president and board director.

“When we recruited Miles to lead WTC Utah, we had high hopes given his deep international expertise and success at the highest levels of foreign policy and international business,” said Board Chairman Jon Huntsman Jr. “Over the past five years, Miles has exceeded our greatest expectations, building on the success of his predecessors to make WTC Utah a global leader in facilitating international business.

“He built a phenomenal team, cultivated a collaborative culture, and strengthened a broad network of partners across the state and around the world who are committed to working tirelessly to fulfill our vision of making Utah the crossroads of the world,” Huntsman said.

The work of Hansen and the entire WTC team was on full display during the weeklong trade mission to Ukraine, where meetings were held in Kyiv at the U.S. embassy with Ambassador Bridget Brink, as well as with 10 ministers or deputy ministers in the government focused on the economy, technology, agriculture, infrastructure and military, and culminating with a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in The Office of the President.

The contingent of 30 from Utah included government officials, business leaders in corresponding sectors, humanitarian organizations and the Deseret News.

The message: We’re here, and we’re here to help, as the delegation worked to build partnerships that will be beneficial to Ukraine both now as it prosecutes the war with Russia, and in post-war economic development.

WTC Utah was established in 2006 to give Utah a greater reach and voice on the global stage.

“Since its inception, the organization has partnered closely with the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity to support the state’s international engagement — from facilitating the state’s trade missions and shows to hosting visiting diplomats — as well as the Utah State Legislature to support the state’s trade promotion efforts,” a release announcing the changes states.

“It became a member of the World Trade Center Association as one of the few centers designated to a state rather than a city. This strategic decision was made with the vision of creating a global business accelerator that would support Utah businesses from all corners of the state,” the release states.

“Everything we do at WTC Utah is by, with, and through our many partners,” said Hansen. “This includes our board, businesses across the state, state leaders, and the many organizations we work shoulder-to-shoulder with to make Utah’s economy more prosperous and resilient. Being a part of this team has been the honor of a lifetime, and I know the organization’s best days are in front of it,” he said in the release.

Applications for the president and CEO position at World Trade Center Utah are open until May 19. For more information, see wtcutah.com/president-ceo.

Next up for World Trade Center Utah are trips to the Paris Air Show and Southeast Asia. The organization is also supporting the governor-led trade mission to France and the United Kingdom.

In 2008, David Stirling was one of a group of colleagues who founded dōTERRA. The Stirling Foundation was born as David and Laurea Stirling saw tremendous humanitarian need as they traveled the world and together with family members established the Stirling Foundation.