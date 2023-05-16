Riverton man with history of impaired driving arrested in fatal crash

A man with a history of impaired driving was arrested Friday after allegedly pulling his truck in front of a speeding motorcycle, causing a fatal crash.

Daniel Lance Foster, 51, of Riverton, was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, being an alcohol-restricted driver, DUI with prior offenses, and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

On Friday, Foster was pulling out of a business onto West State Road near 100 North in American Fork to make a left turn when a northbound motorcycle "crashed into the driver side rear quarter panel of the truck. The impact caused the truck to spin around 180 degrees and face the parking lot it just exited," a police booking affidavit states.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to police. His name and age were not immediately available.

"Video surveillance obtained from local businesses showed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed, and then the truck pulling out in front of the motorcycle," according to the affidavit. "Daniel stated that he looked down the road and saw the motorcycle down the road, but believed he had time to go, and pulled out when the motorcycle hit him. Daniel stated the motorcycle was going 'so fast.'"

Police found prescription pill bottles in Foster's truck and two bottles of alcohol, one that was empty and another about three-fourths full, the affidavit states.

Foster was asked to perform field sobriety tests after officers noted a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage" on his breath. But "Daniel was very emotionally upset during these tests" and "became very emotional" when he told the officers he was unable to complete the balance and walking portions of the test, according to the arrest report.

He then admitted to consuming alcohol prior to going to work and again about four hours prior to the crash, the affidavit states. His blood-alcohol content was measured at 0.217%, more than four times the legal limit.

"Daniel admitted to being an alcoholic and stated, 'I drink every night until I black out,'" according to the affidavit.

Police say Foster has four prior DUI convictions.

