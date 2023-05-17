Father, teen son died in murder-suicide, Salt Lake police say

Salt Lake police say the bodies of two people found inside an office building Saturday are a father and son who died as a result of a murder-suicide.

The bodies were discovered about 11:15 a.m. inside an office complex at 2936 S. Highland Drive. On Monday, police announced that Parth Gandhi, 49, killed his 16-year-old son and then committed suicide. Police have not released the name of the teen. Police say "the murder-suicide involved a firearm."

Gandhi had an office in the complex where the bodies were found and lived near Sunnyside Park. According to his website, he was a neuropsychologist and psychedelic therapist and earned a doctor of philosophy in clinical psychology and neuropsychology with a focus on neuro-imaging and brain injury.

"The Salt Lake City Police Department's school resource officers have worked closely with the Salt Lake City School District throughout this investigation to help ensure students, staff and members of the school community received resources. The Salt Lake City Police Department recognizes mental health issues can impact anyone at any time, and we are committed to providing resources and assistance to those in need," the department said in a prepared statement.

‘Suspicious death’

Police on Monday also released the name of a person whose death is being called "suspicious" in a separate investigation.

The body of Jennbah Tsosie, 46, was found about 11 a.m. Sunday in a field near 536 S. 200 West.

Police have not released details about Tsosie's cause of death, but say "due to the nature of the case" it is considered to be "a suspicious death."

"The medical examiner's office will determine Ms. Tsosie's cause and manner of death," the department said Monday.

Anyone with information about Tsosie, including who she may have been with Saturday night through Sunday morning, is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

