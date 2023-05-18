Living Traditions Festival happening this weekend in Salt Lake City

Utahns have an opportunity to enjoy food, live performances and art from a variety of cultures that make up the Beehive State.

Living Traditions Festival takes place this weekend at Washington and Library squares, near 200 East and 400 South in downtown Salt Lake City. The free event will be open 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 12-10 p.m. on Saturday and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Living Traditions Festival, now in its 37th year, will connect the community with 85 cultural performances, 18 food vendors, film screenings and kid-friendly activities.

"In an inclusive city that embraces belonging and understanding of others, cultural traditions are a source of pride, connection, and shared experience," Living Traditions program coordinator Dawn Borchardt said in a statement. "They help us to see the world through new eyes, and to understand and appreciate the diverse perspectives and experiences of those around us. They bring us together and help us to build stronger, more resilient communities."

The festival will also feature hands-on activities — ranging from making Mexican paper flowers and Ukrainian dolls to learning Chinese calligraphy and how to dance the tango — that participants can take part in on the lower level of the Salt Lake City Public Library.

A number of panels will be held Sunday in the Comic Book space on Library Square: Ways of Being: Advocacy in the Traditional Arts; Passing it Down: The Continuation of Tradition; and Dress, Regalia, Attire: Traditional Expressions of Identity.

Short films from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival will also be shown on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The festival's schedule and a list of vendors and performances is available in the festival’s online pamphlet.

