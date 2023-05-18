TV legend and longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse has died at 83

The KSL family and the television news industry lost a legend. Longtime anchorman Dick Nourse passed away Thursday at the age of 83.

“Good evening, I’m Dick Nourse …” From his first newscast in 1964, Dick Nourse became the trusted voice of KSL 5 News for the next 43 years.

KSL-TV viewers trusted Nourse to deliver the news and he did it with passion but he also wanted to share his private challenges to let us all know despite his “larger than life” image — he was one of us.

Mourning the loss of my dear friend and mentor Dick Nourse. I will miss his booming voice and bigger presence. He has always been so kind and gracious to me during my career. #grateful #KSLTV pic.twitter.com/tsZPnjO8FQ — Deanie Wimmer (@DeanieWimmer) May 18, 2023

Born in 1940 in Grand Junction, Colorado, by the time he was a young man, Richard Nourse had it all — the looks, the intelligence, the voice.

He began his broadcasting career in radio.

“This is KRAX radio, serving western Colorado and eastern Utah, AM and FM in Grand Junction.” Nourse told the story of stopping in Salt Lake City in 1964 to visit his brother. He was on his way to a job in Sacramento. KSL offered him a position and the rest is history.

After a year by himself, KSL lured weatherman Bob Welti and sportscaster Paul James from Channel 4. One of the longest running, most popular anchor teams ever was born! Promotions of this team were constant. “The most looked-forward to new program. It’s the No. 1 Channel 5 news with Nourse, Welti and James in color weeknights at 6 and 10 p.m. The No. 1 reason why more people turn to Broadcast House and Channel 5!”

Nourse also anchored with Bruce Lindsay, Shelley Thomas, Carole Mikita, Ruth Todd, and Deanie Wimmer — first Mark Eubank, then Kevin Eubank anchored weather after Welti retired and Jim Nance, Craig Bolerjack and Tom Kirkland anchored sports with him.

Over his 43 years as a newsman at KSL, a conservative estimate is that he anchored more than 20,000 newscasts.

His first big story was a plane crash on Nov. 11, 1965. Nourse reported: “The United Airlines 727 jet, carrying 88 persons, exploded and broke in half tonight when it crash landed at the Salt Lake Municipal Airport.”

Forty-three people died in the crash. The plane was on its way from New York City to San Francisco when it crashed in Salt Lake City.

Close to Nourse’s heart was his trip to cover the Vietnam War.

“This is Dick Nourse, KSL News, aboard the USS Kittyhawk, off the coast somewhere of Vietnam.”

It was 1967 and Nourse found Utah sailors and soldiers serving there.

“This is Marine Lance Corp. Michael Cotton from Murray, Utah, and Mike, you’re with the First Marine Division located outside Danang here, right? Yes, sir!”

Nourse was the only Utah television reporter to go to Vietnam during the war. He went back in 1997.

“When I left Vietnam in 1967, I had no idea I would ever return.” When he did, he said, he was able to find out how the Vietnamese felt about Americans and our involvement there.

Other big stories he covered: The Ted Bundy murder trial, the Hi-Fi murders in Ogden, the Mark Hofmann forgeries and murders, fundamentalist/polygamist John Singer shot and killed by law enforcement, and nine years later, the retaliatory attack by his family.

Among the highlights of his career were two moments that came with the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. He and Deanie Wimmer traveled to Greece to accompany the torch to Utah. And Nourse was one of those chosen to carry the torch. He was touched and honored.

Nourse was the face and voice of our team to our viewers.

“One thing about the news is, there’s plenty of it. It comes to you every day like a freight train and here at Channel 5, we have a full-time news crew keeping you posted as to what happened and when.”