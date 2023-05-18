Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 
Utah Entertainment

TV legend and longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse has died at 83

By Carole Mikita Carole Mikita
Former KSL anchor Dick Nourse is pictured in Salt Lake City, Utah, Sept. 21, 2007.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

The KSL family and the television news industry lost a legend. Longtime anchorman Dick Nourse passed away Thursday at the age of 83.

“Good evening, I’m Dick Nourse …” From his first newscast in 1964, Dick Nourse became the trusted voice of KSL 5 News for the next 43 years.

KSL-TV viewers trusted Nourse to deliver the news and he did it with passion but he also wanted to share his private challenges to let us all know despite his “larger than life” image — he was one of us.

Born in 1940 in Grand Junction, Colorado, by the time he was a young man, Richard Nourse had it all — the looks, the intelligence, the voice.

He began his broadcasting career in radio.

“This is KRAX radio, serving western Colorado and eastern Utah, AM and FM in Grand Junction.” Nourse told the story of stopping in Salt Lake City in 1964 to visit his brother. He was on his way to a job in Sacramento. KSL offered him a position and the rest is history.

After a year by himself, KSL lured weatherman Bob Welti and sportscaster Paul James from Channel 4. One of the longest running, most popular anchor teams ever was born! Promotions of this team were constant. “The most looked-forward to new program. It’s the No. 1 Channel 5 news with Nourse, Welti and James in color weeknights at 6 and 10 p.m. The No. 1 reason why more people turn to Broadcast House and Channel 5!”

Nourse also anchored with Bruce Lindsay, Shelley Thomas, Carole Mikita, Ruth Todd, and Deanie Wimmer — first Mark Eubank, then Kevin Eubank anchored weather after Welti retired and Jim Nance, Craig Bolerjack and Tom Kirkland anchored sports with him.

Over his 43 years as a newsman at KSL, a conservative estimate is that he anchored more than 20,000 newscasts.

His first big story was a plane crash on Nov. 11, 1965. Nourse reported: “The United Airlines 727 jet, carrying 88 persons, exploded and broke in half tonight when it crash landed at the Salt Lake Municipal Airport.”

Forty-three people died in the crash. The plane was on its way from New York City to San Francisco when it crashed in Salt Lake City.

Close to Nourse’s heart was his trip to cover the Vietnam War.

“This is Dick Nourse, KSL News, aboard the USS Kittyhawk, off the coast somewhere of Vietnam.”

It was 1967 and Nourse found Utah sailors and soldiers serving there.

“This is Marine Lance Corp. Michael Cotton from Murray, Utah, and Mike, you’re with the First Marine Division located outside Danang here, right? Yes, sir!”

Nourse was the only Utah television reporter to go to Vietnam during the war. He went back in 1997.

“When I left Vietnam in 1967, I had no idea I would ever return.” When he did, he said, he was able to find out how the Vietnamese felt about Americans and our involvement there.

Other big stories he covered: The Ted Bundy murder trial, the Hi-Fi murders in Ogden, the Mark Hofmann forgeries and murders, fundamentalist/polygamist John Singer shot and killed by law enforcement, and nine years later, the retaliatory attack by his family.

Among the highlights of his career were two moments that came with the 2002 Winter Olympic Games. He and Deanie Wimmer traveled to Greece to accompany the torch to Utah. And Nourse was one of those chosen to carry the torch. He was touched and honored.

Nourse was the face and voice of our team to our viewers.

“One thing about the news is, there’s plenty of it. It comes to you every day like a freight train and here at Channel 5, we have a full-time news crew keeping you posted as to what happened and when.”

KSLTV anchors, Nadine Wimmer and Dick Nourse, report the news Sept 12, 2002.

Michael Brandy, Deseret News
KSL anchorman Dick Nourse is honored on his 65th birthday by Governor Jon Huntsman, Jr. during a party at KSL’s Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2005.

Jason Olson, Deseret News
Dick Nourse and Sam Penrod of KSL-TV broadcast live during the open house of the new Utah County News Bureau in Orem. The bureau housed staff of the Deseret Morning News, KSL TV, KSL Radio and the NAC. Sept. 16, 2004.

Stuart Johnson, Deseret News
KSL anchorman Dick Nourse is honored on his 65th birthday by Governor Jon Huntsman, Jr. during a party at KSL’s Broadcast House in Salt Lake City on March 8, 2005.

Jason Olson, Deseret News
KSL anchor Bruce Lindsay is greeted by former KSL anchor Dick Nourse during a retirement reception in Lindsay’s honor on May 23, 2012, at KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
KSL anchor Bruce Lindsay is greeted by former KSL anchor Dick Nourse during a retirement reception in Lindsay’s honor on May 23, 2012, at KSL Broadcast House in Salt Lake City.

Chuck Wing, Deseret News
Mitt Romney is greeted by Dick Nourse after he meets with business people at Hires Big H Drive-in, on June 24, 2011 in Salt Lake City.

Ravell Call, Deseret News
Former KSL anchor Dick Nourse with his wife, Debi and youngest son, Dayne, 7 in 2004.

Lisa Marie Miller, Deseret News
Jay Leno laughs with local TV personalities, Dick Nourse, Ruth Todd and Carole Mikita in front of a UTA bus sporting Leno’s mug.

Kristan Jacobsen, Associated Press
KSL anchor Dick Nourse at his home in Bountiful. on March 1, 2004.

Lisa Marie Miller, Deseret News
KSL anchor Dick Nourse in his frist public relations photo. He estimates it was taken around 1965. On March 1, 2004

Nourse family photo
KSL-TV anchor Dick Nourse (right) with former colleague Larry Finnegan (left) working together on coverage of the Vietnam War. On March 1, 2004,

Nourse family photo
Dick Nourse and Larry Finnegan of KSL prepare for a trip to Vietnam. May 11 1967.

Nourse family photo
Former KSL sportscaster Paul James, right, seen in this undated photo with former KSL-TV anchors Dick Nourse and Bob Welti.

KSL-TV
