Another hiker dies in Kane County’s Buckskin Gulch; crews searching for 2nd hiker

A hiker's body was found Sunday in Kane County's Paria Canyon, and crews are searching for another person who was reported to be hiking in Buckskin Gulch with the man who died.

A group of hikers were in Paria Canyon when they found the man's body on Sunday, Kane County Sheriff's Lt. Alan Alldredge said.

Deputies located and retrieved the hiker's body and were investigating the incident when they received a call Monday from an Ohio police department regarding the hiker.

Alldredge said based on the information from the Ohio police officers, they believe the man who was found dead originally went missing in Buckskin Gulch and his body was washed to the Paria Canyon. The man's companion was also reported as missing, Alldredge said.

The sheriff's office is now searching the area to find the second missing hiker.

The hikers' identities have not yet been released.

The death marks the second fatal incident this year in Buckskin Gulch. In March, two hikers died during a flood in the area, and one person in their group was rescued. All three men were visiting from the Tampa Bay, Florida area.

