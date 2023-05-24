Teen sent to secure care for drive-by shooting at 2021 graduation party

A teenager has been sent to secure care after he admitted to murder and a charge of felony discharge of a firearm in a 2021 drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City that happened after a graduation party.

The boy was 16 years old on June 6, 2021, when Sean Amone, 20 was shot twice in the head and killed. Four other men were shot and injured in the drive-by shooting, as well. All five men who were hit were new or recent graduates of West High School and were attending a graduation party at 1354 N. General Drive.

Later, the teen wrote lyrics to a rap song referencing the fatal shooting.

"I got murder on my mind. ... We left him dead right on that curb 'n' left his momma traumatized," the lyrics said.

Those lyrics helped connect him to the murder, and he was charged on March 11, 2022, in 3rd District Juvenile Court.

A surviving victim and families of those killed and injured spoke at the hearing where the boy was sentenced on April 17.

"Everyone in the courtroom was deeply moved by the comments of the victims' families," said Sheleigh Harding, an attorney for the teenager.

Harding said her client was "also shaken, and privately expressed sincere and profound remorse for his involvement, which his attorneys conveyed to the court and parties."

Initially, he was charged with murder and six counts of shooting a firearm causing serious injury, first-degree felonies; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and eight counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

"(The boy) was given the longest and most serious sanction available in juvenile court and will spend this time continuing to work on himself and the payment of restitution to the families," Harding said.

The teen has an extensive history with the juvenile court, which in Utah adds different incidents to the same case number for each teenager or child for civil and criminal issues. The charges for murder and discharging a firearm are numbers 67 and 68 for this teenager, and he has a pretrial hearing on July 10 for unrelated charges.

Another boy, 15, who was believed to be the shooter, was arrested and charged shortly after the incident.

Police reported that a few hours before the fatal shooting there was a fight at a graduation party near Trolley Squire where one teenager was shot in the leg. The 15-year-old met with another group and said "any Polynesians from Rose Park are getting smoked," about 90 minutes before the drive-by shooting, according to a warrant for the 15-year-old.

Felix "Fat" Issara, 20, was also charged with murder in the drive-by shooting. According to charging documents, he was the driver of the vehicle, and investigators believe he also hid a rifle after the shooting. His case is still pending.

