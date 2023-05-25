Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 25, 2023 | 
Utah Sports Utah Jazz

Photo of the day: Delta Center once again

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2981684.jpg

Exterior signage for the Delta Center is installed in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The arena was built in 1991 under the name Delta Center. It has been named Vivint Arena since 2015, and will become the Delta Center in July.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Like the words to a familiar tune, signs adorning the exterior of the home of the Utah Jazz, various concerts and productions at a downtown Salt Lake City landmark stirred fond memories this week.

Thursday, giant signs were placed on the Jazz’s home arena, again welcoming fans to the Delta Center. Delta Air Lines and the Jazz renewed a contract for the naming rights to the popular facility in January.

Known as the Delta Center from its opening in 1991 to 2006, the arena has since been known as EnergySolutions Arena and Vivint SmartHome Arena, shortened to Vivint Arena in 2020.

Vivint Arena signage came down in early May.

The naming rights to the building take effect in July. According to reports, Vivint has continued its sponsorship and promotional partnership with the Jazz in other areas through 2030.

merlin_2981680.jpg

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2981686.jpg

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2981682.jpg

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

