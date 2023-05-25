Photo of the day: Delta Center once again

Like the words to a familiar tune, signs adorning the exterior of the home of the Utah Jazz, various concerts and productions at a downtown Salt Lake City landmark stirred fond memories this week.

Thursday, giant signs were placed on the Jazz’s home arena, again welcoming fans to the Delta Center. Delta Air Lines and the Jazz renewed a contract for the naming rights to the popular facility in January.

Known as the Delta Center from its opening in 1991 to 2006, the arena has since been known as EnergySolutions Arena and Vivint SmartHome Arena, shortened to Vivint Arena in 2020.

Vivint Arena signage came down in early May.

The naming rights to the building take effect in July. According to reports, Vivint has continued its sponsorship and promotional partnership with the Jazz in other areas through 2030.

Exterior signage for the Delta Center is installed in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The arena was built in 1991 under the name Delta Center. It has been named Vivint Arena since 2015, and will become the Delta Center in July. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Exterior signage for the Delta Center is installed in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The arena was built in 1991 under the name Delta Center. It has been named Vivint Arena since 2015, and will become the Delta Center in July. Laura Seitz, Deseret News