Utah’s congressional delegation on what Memorial Day means to them

Memorial Day is a day for remembering the sacrifices of the men and women who went before us, particularly those who gave their lives defending the freedoms we enjoy. On this Memorial Day, we asked the members of Utah’s congressional delegation to share with us why this day is important to them.

Sen. Mike Lee

“Memorial Day serves as a poignant reminder of our fallen heroes’ profound impact on the lives of countless Americans. Their courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to defending our nation have left an indelible mark on the heart of our nation. Recognizing Memorial Day is not only an act of remembrance, but a solemn obligation to honor the lives lost in service to our country. It is a day to reflect upon the immeasurable price of freedom and express our heartfelt gratitude to the courageous individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Day is a time for reflection, gratitude, and reaffirming our commitment to honor their memory by preserving the freedoms they valiantly defended.”

Sen. Mitt Romney

“Throughout our nation’s history, we have asked our servicemembers to do so very much to keep us safe, and they have responded with uncommon courage. This Memorial Day, let the sacrifices our fellow Americans have made and continue to make serve as a reminder that we must work together to heal the divisions among us, strengthen our national bonds, and defend our American way of life. May the lives and stories of the fallen guide our path forward as they remind us of the true cost of freedom. God bless all of our men and women who so valiantly serve our country.”

Rep. Blake Moore, 1st Congressional District

“Utah deeply values our veterans and Gold Star families. Memorial Day allows us to stop and reflect on the profound sacrifices our fallen servicemembers made for our freedoms. It is a reminder that there is far more that unites us than divides us, and I encourage all Utahns to remember those who gave their lives so we can live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Rep. Chris Stewart, 2nd Congressional District

“Memorial Day holds a special place in my heart, as it does for every member of my family. I proudly served our nation in uniform for 14 years, as did many of my brothers and our father before us. There is no higher honor than defending our right to ‘Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.’ There is also no higher sacrifice than giving one’s own life in the name of that noble ideal.

“President Lincoln once reminded us that the dead had spoken more eloquently for themselves than any of the living ever could, and that we can only honor our fallen by rededicating ourselves to the cause for which they so willingly made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Stewart family will proudly do just that. I invite everyone to join us in remembering our heroes and thanking them for our way of life: strong and free and proud.”

Rep. John Curtis, 3rd Congressional District

“As we observe Memorial Day, my thoughts are with heroes like Staff Sgt. Aaron Butler from Monticello, Maj. Brent Taylor from North Ogden, and Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover Jr. from Midvale who all exemplified true patriotism with their tireless dedication to our country. Their legacy, along with countless others, underscores the importance of this solemn day of remembrance. Their sacrifices, and those of their families, constitute the very bedrock of the ideals we cherish. My own father’s service during World War II has always been a source of pride and gratitude for me. Their contributions remind us that every freedom we enjoy is built on the sacrifice of these brave individuals and we take the opportunity to express our deepest and most profound gratitude to those who have fallen in the service of our country. I thank them, their families, and all those who are willing to serve our way of life. May God bless them, and the United States of America.”

Rep. Burgess Owens, 4th Congressional District

“From the Battle of Gettysburg and D-Day at Normandy to the trenches of Vietnam and the arid desert in Iraq, our men and women in uniform have paid the ultimate price to preserve the freedom and liberty we enjoy as Americans. As the son of a WWII veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices servicemembers and their families make to defend our nation. On Memorial Day, we honor and celebrate the unmatched and selfless service of our fallen heroes to protect the life and liberty of every American, regardless of their race, religion or ZIP code.”

