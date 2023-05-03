Utah driver upset at barricaded road pointed gun at construction worker, police say

A man apparently upset with a construction worker for not letting him drive on a road blocked by a barricade was arrested Tuesday for and accused of pointing a gun at the worker.

The 52-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of a misdemeanor count of threatening to use a weapon during a fight.

Police were called to the area of 300 East and Roberts Avenue where a construction worker said a driver had "pointed a gun at his face" while he was working. The worker was able to get a license plate number which police traced to the suspect.

When officers went to the suspected gunman's address, he was found standing by his car and immediately put his hands in the air and stated, "I know why you're here," accusing to a police booking affidavit.

The man then explained that the construction worker refused to let him drive past the barricade blocking the road and yelled at him. "This upset (the driver), causing him to turn around, remove the firearm from his holster and point it in the direction of the worker's head," the affidavit states.

"I got mad and pointed the gun at that guy because of the construction," he told police, while adding that he "wanted to scare the construction worker."

