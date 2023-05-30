What happens in Utah when a congressman resigns?

A rare special election is likely in Utah’s future after news broke Tuesday that GOP Rep. Chris Stewart plans to resign.

Though nothing is official yet, Utah code gives the governor seven days after the seat is officially vacant to issue a proclamation calling for a special congressional election.

However, the seat is not considered vacant unless the representative submits a letter of resignation, or leaves office. Stewart hasn’t done either of those things, yet.

The proclamation must set the date for both the primary and general special elections. Utah code specifies that the primary must be at least 90 days after the proclamation is issued, and coincide with an existing primary election. And the general must be 90 days after the primary, and coincide with an existing general election.

That means the special election will likely occur Aug. 15 during the municipal primary, and Nov. 7 for the general election.

The governor can call a special election outside these dates, but only if the legislature appropriates money for the election.

Salt Lake County Clerk Lannie Chapman says she is awaiting direction from the lieutenant governor’s office. But she does expect the legislature to appropriate some money because the special election will put added costs on clerks in Stewart’s 2nd District, which includes parts of Davis and Salt Lake counties, and runs all the way down to Delta, Cedar City and St. George.

“Odd number years are for municipal elections and special service districts. So typically, we’re not doing anything statewide or countywide ... if in fact it does happen, it will add an extra burden to my team and my office,” Chapman said. “But the one thing about clerks, we sure do know how to pivot. We’re really good at our jobs, and we will make sure it gets done correctly and in a timely manner.”

“If there’s multiple people for a specific party running, that will require a partisan primary when one wouldn't exist,” she added.

That also means the special election could drive voter turnout during an odd year, when fewer people typically turn out to vote in their municipal elections.

Hypothetically, if Stewart were to resign tomorrow and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a proclamation in the following days, the seat would remain vacant until the election is final. A similar situation played out in the U.S. Senate this year, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., was hospitalized for shingles and absent for nearly three months, leaving Democrats a vote short.

Utah law requires that each registered political party gets a maximum 28 days to select a candidate, through either the signature gathering or convention processes.

Though rare, this will be Utah’s second special election in the last decade, after former Rep. Jason Chaffetz stepped away from his 3rd District seat in 2017.