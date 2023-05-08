Racers dazzle at 3rd annual Daybreak soap box derby

Daybreak residents raced down a rainy road Saturday during the 3rd annual soap box derby.

“We wanted something that was quirky, that people don't normally do,” Daybreak recreation manager Kellie Jensen said.

Drivers as young as 8 years old dashed down the track in 25 different unique vehicles at Highland Park in Daybreak. Some cars were branded by companies and sponsors while others were decorated like the owl Hedwig from “Harry Potter” or the Mystery Machine from “Scooby Doo.”

Jensen said she likes to plan events to bring people together and the soap box derby is her favorite one.

“Anytime we can do an event that brings people outdoors, gets them sparking creativity, that's what we strive for. The wackier the event the better,” Jensen said.

Daybreak resident Kroger Menzer and his family have attended and participated in the derby all three years.

“You can see the creativity is over the top,” Menzer said. “This is an amazing race. This gets kids unplugged from their electronic devices and out here having fun.”

Menzer’s 16-year-old daughter Sophie — who he nicknamed “Grease Monkey” — raced in the derby and loves to work on real cars. He said she wants to retire from soap box derby and get into real racing.

“This is one of those events that if you show up, you're going to come back every year. It's just that fun, that amazing. The energy here is just over the top,” Menzer said.

Diana Sanchez and DJ Jonnalagadda compete in the 3rd Annual LiveDAYBREAK Soap Box Derby in South Jordan on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The races were divided into two categories: typical stock car or freestyle cars. The freestyle ones are encouraged to be as elaborate as possible.

Soap box derby cars originally were made from wooden soap boxes, but in Daybreak, racers use better materials to make their cars. The main component of a derby car is there is no motor and the vehicle uses gravity to move.

“There’s not one car at the soap box derby race today that’s actually made out of a soap box,” Menzer joked.

Fifteen-year-old Kara Weech flew down the track in her Gryffindor-inspired car while sporting robes and holding a wand.

“I really enjoyed it, I had so much fun,” Weech said.

This is her third year helping with the derby, but her first time racing. And since she loves Harry Potter, the car design she made with her dad seemed fitting.

Not all the racers were kids though. Some Daybreak residents as old as 45 let loose their inner child, took to the track and reached for the finish line. Medals were given out for the speediest racers and the drivers with the most creative cars.

Luke Zander thundered down the road in a house-shaped vehicle in honor of Zander Real Estate Team.

“We love houses, so we built one! And we wanted to see how fast it could go!” Zander said of his bright-green home on wheels.

Surprisingly, the boxy house was aerodynamic and won two races.

Zander said this year’s derby had a few new safety rules due to him standing up in his vehicle last year.

“The cars don't turn the best, you gotta hope you go straight,” he said. “You do pick up quite a bit of speed.”

The event also had a small table-top-sized pinewood derby race for younger kids, a temporary tattoo booth and food trucks.

“It’s just a family fun event,” Menzer said.