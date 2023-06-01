Photo of the day: Donated bicycles help students excel in reading and riding

Some students at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City enjoyed a last-day-of-school surprise as they received new bicycles through a unique Bikes for Books program with the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1.

A popular philanthropic project for Freemasons around the nation, the Wasatch Lodge No. 1 donated 10 bikes to students at Lincoln Elementary.

The students did their part to get the bikes through diligent reading during the school year. Members of the organization did their part, too, as they solicited donations and donated time and labor to purchase and prepare the bicycles for the summer fun ahead.

