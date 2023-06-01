Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 1, 2023 | 
merlin_2982595.jpg

Fifth grader Iqra Ahmed, left, and her cousin, Ziham Aden, try out Iqra’s new bicycle that she won through the Bikes for Books philanthropic project sponsored by the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1 at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Education

Photo of the day: Donated bicycles help students excel in reading and riding

Freemasons Wasatch Lodge No. 1 delivered bicycles to S.L.’s Lincoln Elementary School as part of its Bikes for Books project

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Some students at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City enjoyed a last-day-of-school surprise as they received new bicycles through a unique Bikes for Books program with the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1.

A popular philanthropic project for Freemasons around the nation, the Wasatch Lodge No. 1 donated 10 bikes to students at Lincoln Elementary.

merlin_2982591.jpg

Fourth grader Yosan Beyene rises as her name is called as one of the winners of a new bicycle donated through the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1 Bikes for Books philanthropic project at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2982599.jpg

Ten new bicycles were donated through the Bikes for Books philanthropic project sponsored by the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1 at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2982593.jpg

John Liley, left, and Andre LaFleur of the Freemasons pump up the tires of the new bicycles they donated through the Bikes for Books philanthropic project at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2982601.jpg

Lincoln Elementary students check out their new bicycles that they won through the Bikes for Books philanthropic project sponsored by the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1 at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2982597.jpg

Fifth grader Iqra Ahmed accepts a new bicycle that she won through the Bikes for Books philanthropic project sponsored by the Freemasons of Wasatch Lodge No. 1 at Lincoln Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
The students did their part to get the bikes through diligent reading during the school year. Members of the organization did their part, too, as they solicited donations and donated time and labor to purchase and prepare the bicycles for the summer fun ahead.