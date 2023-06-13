Photo of the day: Therapy dogs leave their paw marks at St. Mark’s Hospital

St. Mark’s Hospital, in conjunction with Intermountain Therapy Animals, is again providing a pet therapy program for patients who may benefit from interactions with animals during visits to its facility in Salt Lake City.

The popular visits had to be put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but have resumed to the delight of patients, caregivers, and hospital staff and visitors.

Intermountain Therapy Animals make visits to hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, universities during midterms and finals weeks, airports during high-stress travel days, and other locations for special events. The organization also runs the Reading Education Assistance Dogs program, where children read books to therapy dogs to build confidence while improving literacy and communication skills.