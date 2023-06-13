Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 
Utah Health

Photo of the day: Therapy dogs leave their paw marks at St. Mark’s Hospital

Animals make visits to hospitals, rehab facilities, universities during midterms and finals, airports during high-stress travel days, and other special events

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Joyce Collingwood leans in close to Cooper, a therapy dog, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

St. Mark’s Hospital, in conjunction with Intermountain Therapy Animals, is again providing a pet therapy program for patients who may benefit from interactions with animals during visits to its facility in Salt Lake City.

The popular visits had to be put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but have resumed to the delight of patients, caregivers, and hospital staff and visitors.

Intermountain Therapy Animals make visits to hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, universities during midterms and finals weeks, airports during high-stress travel days, and other locations for special events. The organization also runs the Reading Education Assistance Dogs program, where children read books to therapy dogs to build confidence while improving literacy and communication skills.

Stephanie Jacobs of Intermountain Therapy Animals sits next to her dog Biscuit as Lisa Dobkins and Brian Dobkins pet him at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

Karen Adams pets Cooper, a therapy dog, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

Karen Adams pets Cooper, a therapy dog, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

Christine Crandall looks at Cooper, a therapy dog, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

Stephanie Jacobs of Intermountain Therapy Animals sits next to her dog Biscuit as a patient pets him at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 12, 2023. The canine therapy program is resuming following COVID-19.

