Body discovered in Salt Lake canal identified as missing Millcreek man

A body discovered in a canal over the weekend was identified Wednesday as that of a man who was reported missing out of Millcreek last month.

Salt Lake City confirmed the body of 22-year-old Tyler Svetich was discovered in the Jordan River surplus canal near 2535 W. 500 South on Saturday. They added that there is nothing to indicate that the man's death is suspicious, though the state medical examiner's office is still investigating his cause of death.

A community member spotted a body at about 9 p.m. Saturday, and notified authorities. Salt Lake Fire and police responded to the scene along with the medical examiner, Salt Lake Police spokesman Brent Weisberg said. Firefighters removed the body from the canal and turned it over to the medical examiner, who helped identify Svetich.

Unified police reported Svetich missing on May 23. Police said he had left his Millcreek apartment on May 12 and was last seen in the Murray area earlier on the day he was reported missing. Svetich's mother, who set up a Facebook page seeking clues into her son's disappearance, announced that her son's body was discovered on the page Tuesday evening.

"He was an amazing soul and would do anything for anyone," she wrote. "He will be missed and always loved."

