‘Looking to the future': Utah leaders break ground on new Davis County sports park

Utah leaders broke ground for a new sports park facility Tuesday, ushering the next level of sports tourism to Davis County.

The existing Legacy Events Center at 151 S. 1100 West, in Farmington, is being renovated with a new 120,000 square-foot arena being added north of the existing center, to create the newly branded Western Sports Park.

The project will take about 15 months to complete, with the park expected to open by the end of 2024. The expanded facility will increase capacity for sporting events, high school graduation ceremonies and other community events.

Kent Anderson, county director of community and economic development, said the remodel will create "a youth sports destination." The $64 million project is one of the largest investments made in Davis County, he said.

"This investment in youth sports is a pivotal moment for the future of Davis County," Anderson said. "Through destination development, we're broadening and increasing our visitor pipeline that will further build the economy and … help more people discover Davis and see why we are the amusement capital."

Renderings of the new Western Sports Park are displayed after a groundbreaking event for a new sports facility in Farmington on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to expand sports tourism in Davis County. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Part of the sports park's appeal comes from its location, with easy access to the Salt Lake Airport, FrontRunner stations, Interstate 15, Lagoon amusement park and the upscale Station Park shopping mall.

The Utah tourism industry generated more than $10.5 billion in 2022, with $500 million coming from Davis County, county tourism director Jessica Merrill said.

She said funding for the new sports park has largely come from the tourism industry, as well as local support from residents.

"This sporting facility is the result of so much good work from listening and engaging with community members from the leadership that we've seen from commissioners and leaders in Davis County," Merrill said.

Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson said the park will also emphasize the county's focus on communities and families.

"One of the things that we're trying to do is basically make a family center where we can bring families into this area to be able to participate in sports," Stevenson said. "Families are so important."

Kids from the Davis County area take a turn tuning dirt at a groundbreaking event for a new sports facility in Farmington on Tuesday. The state-of-the-art facility aims to expand sports tourism in Davis County. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Stevenson pointed out that Utah's heritage revolves around family structure, and he hopes the new facility will continue to strengthen that value.

Annie and Amber Hansen, sisters ages 14 and 17, are two local athletes who will benefit from the center. They attended the groundbreaking event Tuesday with their mom, Marla Hansen, who said that the center will make it easier for them to attend a greater amount of volleyball tournaments closer to home.

The Syracuse residents drive to Utah County, or farther, for tournaments and are looking forward to getting to play at the new facility next year.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson called Davis County "a shining example" for not only its economic impact, but also the way this sports center will support local youth.

Henderson cited CDC research that shows 42% of high school students in 2021 felt consistently sad or hopeless, but participating in team sports has a marked positive impact on young people's mental health.

"They were happier, they had more self-esteem, they had more friendships than the peers that they have that didn't participate in sports," Henderson said. "So having these opportunities to create greater access to sports and to sports facilities is something that is really, really important for society now."

She said building the sports park represents a statewide initiative to grow closer as communities.

"That team spirit is so important for our society," Henderson said. "It really is looking to the future."

You can view an interactive simulation of the new Western Sports Park here.

